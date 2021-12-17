New Central Wellness location adds to growing development along Gabel Road

Central Wellness, the Billings-based medical and wellness spa, is building a new location between Gabel Road and South 24th Street, adding to the development of an area that's seen lots of growth in the last half decade.

Also planned for the lot is a new Brazilian restaurant called Carverss. Plans for the restaurant are still under review with the City of Billings, but its eventual construction will add to the bustling business growth on the lot between Gabel Road and 24th Street.

Get Air, a trampoline park opened there in 2015, making use of a vacant warehouse on the lot. Next to Get Air is Trailhead Spirits, Legacy Coffee Roasters (formerly MoAV) and By All Means Brewery, which opened in 2019.

The 70,000-square-foot warehouse on 11 acres on Billings’ West End was purchased in 2015 by Griffin Development with the goal of turning the area in a vibrant food and entertainment destination.

