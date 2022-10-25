New Chief Dull Knife College president looks to push school forward

LAME DEER - Eva M. Flying knew she wanted to head a college for some time now, she just didn’t know when, where or how she would arrive at that point. But after a career that’s taken her across the country and back, she‘s now the newest president of Chief Dull Knife College in her home town.

Flying is the school’s first female president in its history and its first new president in over 20 years. Outgoing President Dr. Richard Littlebear, who has served as the school’s president since 1999, is remaining on campus over the next three months to help her ease into the role and continue the school’s original purpose.

The ultimate intention with this transition is to revitalize the school for a new generation of students.

“Sometimes that change is needed,” the college's vice chair board Sidney Fox said. “And I think with Eva we’re going to make a lot of big strides towards the future.”

Fox said the decision came down to Flying’s history growing up on the reservation, extensive education and career and her current doctorate studies.

However, it was likely her recent engagement with the community away from academics that secured the position for her.

Flying began working on her Doctor of Education degree at California State University, Stanislaus in 2019. When the COVID-19 pandemic began at the end of that year, she put her studies on hold and became the Tribal health officer for the Northern Cheyenne tribe. It was during this time she would engage with the entire reservation on a daily basis and again become a familiar face in the community.

“It’s familiar, but in the capacity of just another angle,” she said of her time on campus so far. “I used to work across the street…so they know my face, but knowing me as the president in that context has been really good. A smooth transition, I think.”

A career leading to leadership

Flying was raised on the Northern Cheyenne reservation and went to school at Lame Deer Elementary. With an educator mother in the public school system, she remembers growing up with a set of expectations and rigor but also comfort and familiarity.

Upon entering middle school in Colstrip, she found herself presented with a new set of challenges from making new friends to finding her voice in a predominately white school. With more incoming native students joining her in Colstrip by eighth grade, she quickly took on an advisor role by helping her peers adjust and acclimate to the same challenges off the reservation she experienced.

She would continue assuming this role for students entering high school.

“I didn’t know [then] per se,” she said about her future as an academic president. “But I knew as I started my career that…it was leading to leadership.’”

Upon graduating Colstrip High School, Flying would have brief stints in Casper College and the University of Montana before eventually earning an associate’s degree at Sheridan College and a Bachelor of Arts in exercise science at Fort Lewis College in Colorado. In 1999, she returned to Montana and completed her Master of Science in sports administration at Montana State University Billings.

Flying would experience what she considers the most growth as an individual during this time through a graduate internship at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. The leap to a larger school led her to developing and maintaining friendships with students who would go on to work across the world as attorneys, physicians and other high-level professions.

“It was life-changing; the most driven, most focused peers… that were just next-level, basically,” she said. “And I formed those connections and they are on the level of things you read about… that just changed my perspective of being a high achiever.”

Soon after receiving her master’s, she would become involved in developing sustainable university health and wellness centers throughout Montana and the country by communicating to architects and sales representatives, navigating building rules, regulations and policies and determining layouts and fees.

The facilities she worked on included the University of Montana’s campus recreation building, a new health and wellness facility at Fort Lewis College and a tribal health center for the Institute of American Indian Arts in New Mexico. After Little Big Horn College built a new health and wellness center in 2010, she would work with the school and its curriculum to re-establish their athletic program.

Throughout all her travels over these years, Flying would maintain her connections in Lame Deer by returning for events and guest-speaking for various occasions. During her stint as the tribal health officer over the last three years, she would apply for CDKC’s vacancy in November 2021 and accept the position ahead of the current year.

The way she sees it, it was simply her career coming full-circle.

“It had been on my radar since probably the early 2000s,” she said about the job. “Did it take this long? Yeah, but it happens when it’s supposed to happen.”

The 'new way of life'

Northern Cheyenne Chief Dull Knife, whom the school is named after, is said to have proclaimed, after leading his Tribe back to Montana from Oklahoma in the late 1800s, that they could no longer live as they had previously, and he advocated for schools to be built on their land to learn what he called the “new way of life.” Although widely mocked initially, his words were eventually embraced by the tribe and would go on to become Chief Dull Knife College's mission statement.

Funded by the Indian Technical Assistance Center of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council chartered the Northern Cheyenne Indian Action Program, Inc. in September 1975 that would go on to become Dull Knife Memorial College. It was renamed Chief Dull Knife College in 2001 to further recognize and honor its namesake.

The school became a credit-offering institution after earning accreditation in 1995 and quickly began initiatives to promote Cheyenne culture. This included inviting tribal elders to campus and giving graduates traditional coup sticks and beaded medicine pouches with their diplomas at commencement ceremonies. Currently, course curriculum incorporates Cheyenne culture and language while its cultural affairs department organizes cultural activities, traditions, ceremonies, and educates the public on tribal information.

Former president Dr. Richard Littlebear is staying with the school this semester to ensure the school’s cultural education and preservation continues while also assisting Flying transition into the role as president. Going forward the campus will work to digitize its entire library and have it accessible on its campus website for students and neighboring schools to access.

“Every institution has strengths and one of our strengths is the language and the culture preservation,” she said. “We have a really rich library, a good archive and so that’s our foundation and that’s every tribal college’s foundation, its culture.”

'High expectations'

Along with preserving the culture, Flying hopes to pull from her experiences in university development and apply them to the college. She specifically wants to simultaneously generate local student-interest in attending college and to further strengthen the school’s ties with the entire community.

“In mainstream culture, people get a choice to go off to school or to go to school at home and so this is that choice [for tribal communities],” she said. “You can have the same, if not better, education by staying at home because it’s about access, it’s about affordability.”

The college currently has transfer agreements for their Associates of Arts degrees that match general education and pre-requisite programs for Montana State University Bozeman, Montana State University Billings, the University of Montana and Confederated Salish and Kootenai College. The school also provides dual-enrollment courses for high schoolers and entirely online options for students.

Because of the financial challenges presented by the pandemic, CDKC has utilized its CARES Act funds to make tuition free for students since 2019. The school also currently utilizes a “Fill out a FAFSA” program to further incentivize students to apply for PELL grants so they don’t accrue debt during their tenure. Whether approved or not, students who successfully apply will receive either $500 or $1,000 payments twice a semester.

As a board member and former student nearly 20 years ago, Fox agrees that space is the single biggest need for the school currently and that, apart from the grant-funded student activities building recently built, the campus has seen little changes.

“Nothing really has changed on the campus,” Fox said since he was a student. “Everything still looks the same.”

He said the school has plans for a new building within the next ten years while partnerships with neighboring schools have also been discussed as possible “satellite schools” which would use available rooms and space for additional classrooms. Fox said this would make college education more accessible while also bringing neighboring communities closer together.

As for future curriculum, Flying is currently working on her Doctor of Education degree with California State University focusing on community colleges with an emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

She hopes to incorporate programs currently used in California’s Central Valley due to demographic similarities she noticed to rural Montana and their approaches to creating a better environment.

“What it addressed and what really sparked my interest was the impact to the marginalized groups and social systems of poverty – oppression – and minimizing that,” she said. “Shedding a light on the lens for equity, that’s really what that is.”

This semester, the college was approved for a USDA grant for equity education and is set to begin a two-week long accelerated Certified Nurse Assistance program in the upcoming weeks. The school also currently has plans to develop its trade school course offerings help grow and retain Lame Deer’s local workforce.

Although the initiatives are in its early stages, Flying says the college is already starting to see a shift in its demographics from more non-traditional students to traditional students on campus.

“We’ve had at least one student I know that finished her high school and in then next month finished her associate’s,” she said.

To date, Flying has begun assessing the college’s systems, data and finances for a better idea on addressing any current gaps. The focus for the immediate future now becomes student recruitment from outside schools and project fundraising.

She said the fun part of the job comes from the students while the business side presents the most work yet to be done.

“I want to graduate students, our people,” she said. “I want them to dream, to achieve their goals and work within our departments to have a high expectation…and pride in the product we’re putting out.