New city buses drive into Billings

Billings public transit users will see some upgraded buses rolling around town after the city bought new vehicles over the summer.

“We are extremely excited to get the new vehicles on site and into service as quickly as possible,” Billings transit manager Rusty Logan said. “These new vehicles not only provide a more comfortable and dependable ride to passengers than our current fleet, but also provide increased efficiency of our operations.”

All buses made between 2004 and 2007 that have driven a combined 7.4 million miles will be replaced with 17 new high-tech, ADA compliant buses from the El Dorado National California Company.

The MET Public Transit operates 265 route miles throughout the Billings area, according to city provided data in 2019. Roughly 425,000 passengers use the buses each year, and people with disabilities make up 20% of all users.

The new buses look much more modern, sporting a curved glass front windshield and new green and blue color signature of the MET service group.

They also feature built-in wi-fi, electronic fare/passenger count system, automated stop announcements and cameras both in and outside of the bus. For disability access, the bus can lower itself to curb height. There is also space for three bikes on the front side.