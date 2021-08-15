New city buses drive into Billings

Billings public transit users will see some upgraded buses rolling around town after the city bought new vehicles over the summer.
“We are extremely excited to get the new vehicles on site and into service as quickly as possible,” Billings transit manager Rusty Logan said. “These new vehicles not only provide a more comfortable and dependable ride to passengers than our current fleet, but also provide increased efficiency of our operations.”
All buses made between 2004 and 2007 that have driven a combined 7.4 million miles will be replaced with 17 new high-tech, ADA compliant buses from the El Dorado National California Company.
The MET Public Transit operates 265 route miles throughout the Billings area, according to city provided data in 2019. Roughly 425,000 passengers use the buses each year, and people with disabilities make up 20% of all users.
The new buses look much more modern, sporting a curved glass front windshield and new green and blue color signature of the MET service group.
They also feature built-in wi-fi, electronic fare/passenger count system, automated stop announcements and cameras both in and outside of the bus. For disability access, the bus can lower itself to curb height. There is also space for three bikes on the front side.
The city also said the buses are designed to be more environment friendly with an overall lighter weight and a 6.7 liter clean diesel engine. The plan did not include any electric powered buses, which in Montana, only Missoula currently uses.
“Currently, electric buses can’t travel the length of our route,” Logan said. “We are looking at Missoula to see how they evolve with their transit system. We plan to eventually go electric when the technology is there.”
The payment for the new public transit, a $6.3 million price tag, came from a combination of local and federal grants and funding from the CARES Act, a one-time economic stimulus bill from March 2020.
Eight of the new buses will start taking routes this month, while the remaining nine will be incorporated in September. Fares for the buses range from $2 for a single adult ride, to $28 for an unlimited monthly ticket, with cheaper options for students, seniors and kids.
To check bus schedules, visit the transportation page on the city of Billings website.