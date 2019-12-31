The Billings City Council will look markedly different when it convenes in January.
Five members — four of them new — were elected to the 11-person council in November and will take their seats on Jan. 6. Kendra Shaw from Ward 1 and Pam Purinton from Ward 4 will double the number of women currently serving on the council, joining members Denise Joy and Penny Ronning.
Danny Choriki from Ward 3, is new to the council. He grew up in Montana after his father, who is Japanese and his mother, who's Filipino Portuguese, moved here from Hawaii so his dad could attend college. He ran against Aldo Rowe, who was born in Panama.
"These aren't the people you're used to seeing," said Cathy Fitzgerald, who heads up the League of Women Voters in Billings.
Still, all the new faces aren't necessarily a new feature for the council. Billings women have long served on city council, going back more than 50 years. In fact, as recently as the 2001-2003 council term, four women served together.
City council has also seen intermittent Hispanic representation. And in 1989, Chinese immigrant and Billings resident Poon Leung Lee ran to represent the Heights.
Fitzgerald sees the amount of diversity attracted to the council as a positive.
"We're pleased to see a more representative council in our city," she said. "Having a diverse council has to be good."
For her, it means members of the community who maybe haven't seen themselves reflected in the city council will see the new faces and think, "Maybe I can do that, too," she said.
"A healthy democracy has equal representation," she said.
That means the council might need a few more women. According to the 2018 Census Data estimates, Billings is 48.3% male and 51.7% female, with a 1% margin of error. Roughly a quarter of the city's population is above age 60 and a third is between ages 20 and 45.
American Indians in Billings make up 7.6% of the population, with a 1.3% margin of error. Based on a search through county election records and recollections from city officials, an American Indian has never served on the Billings City Council.
"We feel very strongly that there should be more representation," said Nell Eby, who chairs the Native American Coalition in Billings.
Eby has been working closely with Marcy McLean Pollock at Western Native Voice, visiting city schools and the two universities in town to educate Native Americans about the importance of serving on local councils and committees, and to recruit them for future races.
Billings has a significant Native population and the perspective and diversity of thought among that population is an important viewpoint to have within city and county government, she said.
She hopes to see city officials connect more with the city's American Indians.
"We would like to have them sit in our meetings to learn about what we're doing," Eby said.
As Fitzgerald sees it, democracy is about different ideas and compromise, and about bringing in various perspectives.
In particular, she's pleased to see the number of women on the council double. In February, as the League of Women Voters will be celebrating the 100-year anniversary of the group's push for equal representation in government. The movement started as support was building behind the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote and was ratified in 1920.
For Purinton, it's not so much about the diversity of gender or faces as it is about the diversity of viewpoints and experience.
"I did not run because I'm a woman," she said.
Rather, she ran because with her background and leadership experience she felt qualified to be on the council, she said. She also brings a strong conservative point of view to the job, something she believes needs representation on the council.
The council needs different types of experience and perspectives, she said. And that can come from anywhere, not just gender or ethnicity, she said. In terms of past councils, she appreciates the representation she's had from the older white men who served and continue to serve.
"I love their wisdom; I love their history," she said.
Kendra Shaw, still in her 30s and a mother of young children, believes the specific perspective she represents has long been missing on the council. The council's recent debates about if and how best to fund the city's parks is a good example. As a young mom, parks are an essential part of her parental routine.
The last time Billings developed a major park she wasn't even alive, she said. Not that it's all about parks, she added. That's simply an example of how lacking some points of view on the council can narrow a discussion. A broader range of perspectives helps illuminate the debate around different issues, she said.
"It's been very heavily weighted to one demographic and that's been to the detriment of Billings," she said. "The more we can do to get diverse voices on the council ... it will help Billings step responsibly into the future."
Fitzgerald with the League of Women Voters pointed to the other reason diversity matters on city council. Younger generations are watching. They saw 21 people run for city council last summer and they saw a diverse array of candidates get elected.
Her hope, she said, is that younger people will see that, particularly women, and feel inspired to get involved.