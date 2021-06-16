New coalition formed to address racism in Billings

Social justice and anti-racism groups from different backgrounds across Billings announced a new coalition on Monday dedicated to identifying and solving racism through community education and lobbying in local government.
The Alliance of Defenders of Acceptance and Belonging started communicating when some members met at a rally in Billings last summer protesting George Floyd’s death. Acting chairman Tom Towe said they noticed many groups were working towards the same goals.
“We were encouraged not to duplicate efforts and coordinate with other local efforts,” Towe said. “From what we have learned so far, these problems do exist and need to be dealt with.”
The Billings Interfaith Network, a local church group, first started contacting organizations, which now includes the Human Relations Advisory Board, the Billings chapter of Not in Our Town, People for BIPOC, Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council and the Native American Achievement Center, an MSUB student organization.
The group first took action by polling its members about pressing issues they noticed in Billings. The number-one response was discrimination by the public, meaning actions people take in public places, like grocery stores or parks, that purposely or indirectly exclude others.
Other respondents said they were concerned by discrimination by police and police brutality. Towe noted this doesn’t mean changing the police from the outside.
“It would be productive to say ‘What have you noticed in your department? Why have people responded poorly to this?’” Towe said. “We need to have these conversations in order to find solutions.”
Ambrin Masood, an associate professor for the Department of Rehabilitation and Human Services at MSUB, created the survey. She said the results are critical to the mission of educating the public.
“The whole point of educating people is collaborating,” Masood said “We cannot educate without first knowing the question. It needs to be a team effort.”
Masood explained that the group is one unified body, rather than a collection of smaller groups.
Masood, who is from Asia and is Muslim, is a part of the alliance. She said it is important for more people to learn from other groups, which the alliance hopes to encourage by holding public meetings to talk about different cultures.
“We want to give people a space to open up and talk about their unique backgrounds,” Towe said.
The next steps the alliance plans to take include sending the poll out to members of the community to hear about issues from the larger Billings area. Further down the line, Towe hopes to lobby for projects or guidance in local and state government.