New coalition formed to address racism in Billings

“It would be productive to say ‘What have you noticed in your department? Why have people responded poorly to this?’” Towe said. “We need to have these conversations in order to find solutions.”

Ambrin Masood, an associate professor for the Department of Rehabilitation and Human Services at MSUB, created the survey. She said the results are critical to the mission of educating the public.

“The whole point of educating people is collaborating,” Masood said “We cannot educate without first knowing the question. It needs to be a team effort.”

Masood explained that the group is one unified body, rather than a collection of smaller groups.

Masood, who is from Asia and is Muslim, is a part of the alliance. She said it is important for more people to learn from other groups, which the alliance hopes to encourage by holding public meetings to talk about different cultures.

“We want to give people a space to open up and talk about their unique backgrounds,” Towe said.

The next steps the alliance plans to take include sending the poll out to members of the community to hear about issues from the larger Billings area. Further down the line, Towe hopes to lobby for projects or guidance in local and state government.

Love 10 Funny 11 Wow 1 Sad 2 Angry 6

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.