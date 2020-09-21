New convention center, hotel under construction in Billings' West End

Construction of a new convention center, ballroom and hotel is underway on Overland Avenue.
The former Carmike 7 movie theater in Billings was renovated into office space in 2015, and developers hope it soon will be used as a 22,500-square-foot convention center. A ballroom will be built as an addition to the building and a 137-room hotel will be built nearby, according to Amy Barnhart, general manager of the Residence Inn by Marriott in Billings.
The convention center will be separated into five meeting rooms, three to four office spaces, and three to four board rooms. The largest room available will hold a capacity of 175 people, Barnhart said. The 7,500-square-foot ballroom will have a capacity to hold 450 to 500 people.
A Courtyard by Marriott will be built nearby, sporting a bistro and other amenities. The new buildings will be located at 2257 Overland Ave.
“They’re designed more for business travelers,” Barnhart said.
The owner and operator of the project is Veeder Homestead LLC. Project construction started about a year ago, and a date of completion is yet to be determined.
And while the COVID-19 pandemic has forced convention cancellations and has ravaged the hospitality industry, Barnhart sees a silver lining.
“I understand that the times are troubling right now, but I do see a release on the horizon, just when is not something that any of us know at this point,” Barnhart said.
But convention center space will still be needed after things get back to normal, according to John Brewer, president and CEO of the Billings Chamber of Commerce.
HVS, a Chicago-based company that conducts valuations and appraisals in the hospitality industry, released a convention center study in 2018. Around that time, about 23% of Billings’ convention business was lost due to other competition in the state and surrounding states, Brewer said.
The One Big Sky District was a possible solution to this gap in up-to-date and viable convention center space in Billings, however in 2019, the bill that would have created the financial tools to start the project was tabled in the Montana Legislature.
“We continue to spiral based on our competitive set, our growth throughout the region, the aging of our properties and people’s desire to go to those newer destinations that are building and growing their tourism footprint,” Brewer said.
The Billings Hotel and Convention Center, the Northern Hotel, Big Horn Resort the Double Tree Hotel and MetraPark all contribute to convention space in Billings, however they don’t fit that niche for a city-wide convention center.
“Those are good solid properties, but they just aren’t of the size and scope that a typical city-wide convention would need to be facilitated by,” Brewer said.
Brewer said that the new convention center and ballroom will help address space needs, especially on the West End. But many believe that convention centers are becoming obsolete as technology has advanced and more people can connect online more easily. However, the last six months have shown that in-person interaction is essential to business development and more.
“That’s how business gets done, and you feel that pent-up passion right now for people to get back and meet in large groups and connect face-to-face,” Brewer said. “I think that just proves ... that gathering and human interaction is going to forever be something that we need to do.”
