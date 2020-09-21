New convention center, hotel under construction in Billings' West End

And while the COVID-19 pandemic has forced convention cancellations and has ravaged the hospitality industry, Barnhart sees a silver lining.

“I understand that the times are troubling right now, but I do see a release on the horizon, just when is not something that any of us know at this point,” Barnhart said.

But convention center space will still be needed after things get back to normal, according to John Brewer, president and CEO of the Billings Chamber of Commerce.

HVS, a Chicago-based company that conducts valuations and appraisals in the hospitality industry, released a convention center study in 2018. Around that time, about 23% of Billings’ convention business was lost due to other competition in the state and surrounding states, Brewer said.

The One Big Sky District was a possible solution to this gap in up-to-date and viable convention center space in Billings, however in 2019, the bill that would have created the financial tools to start the project was tabled in the Montana Legislature.