Construction nears completion on the brand new Costco Wholesale warehouse at 3840 Zoo Drive in Billings. The 25-acre parcel includes a 166,388-square-foot warehouse with a nine-pump fuel station and 852 parking stalls. Costco plans to relocated from its current location on King Avenue West. The King Avenue West warehouse is in a building that was constructed in 1991 and shares space with the At Home furnishing and decor store.
