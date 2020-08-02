New COVID cases in Yellowstone County double from Saturday to Sunday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Yellowstone County reported 50 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, nearly double the 26 new cases the county reported on Saturday.

Statewide, Montana saw 113 new cases Sunday, down just slightly from the 117 reported on Saturday. Overall, the state has now seen 4,193 cases of the novel coronavirus since the outbreak began in the spring.

As of Sunday, Yellowstone County had 599 active cases, bringing the total cases in the county to 1,098.

Just to the south, Big Horn County, which had a busy week with the outbreak, saw 19 new cases and currently has 222 active cases. On Friday, the county reported several cases had spread among inmates in the county jail and saw four COVID-19 deaths in a span of 24 hours.