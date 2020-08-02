New COVID cases in Yellowstone County double from Saturday to Sunday

Yellowstone County reported 50 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, nearly double the 26 new cases the county reported on Saturday.
Statewide, Montana saw 113 new cases Sunday, down just slightly from the 117 reported on Saturday. Overall, the state has now seen 4,193 cases of the novel coronavirus since the outbreak began in the spring.
As of Sunday, Yellowstone County had 599 active cases, bringing the total cases in the county to 1,098.
Just to the south, Big Horn County, which had a busy week with the outbreak, saw 19 new cases and currently has 222 active cases. On Friday, the county reported several cases had spread among inmates in the county jail and saw four COVID-19 deaths in a span of 24 hours.
Still, Yellowstone County with its 50 new cases continues to be the state's hot spot. Flathead and Missoula counties each saw 10 new cases and Gallatin reported six. Gallatin County currently has 158 active cases.
Carbon County, now two weeks past the Beartooth Motorcycle Rally, reported only one new case on Sunday. The county currently has 12 active cases.
Counties from the rest of the state saw relatively few if any new cases. Glacier County reported three new cases on Sunday while Cascade, Lewis and Clark, Valley and Silver Bow counties each had two new cases. Every other county in the state either reported one new case or no new cases.
Hospitalizations in the state also increased on Sunday to 72. The state has seen 61 total deaths from the pandemic while 2,466 people have recovered.
As of Sunday, the state performed 2,742 new tests, which brings the total number of tests administered in Montana to 174,295.
