New Crow language app launches

When Roanne Alden Hill started teaching in the St. Labre school system 13 years ago, there were few resources for the district's first Crow language teacher. She adapted adult-geared texts into a self-made curriculum, “but I always felt like we could do better.”

Things are now much improved, with posters, flashcards, and a three-level set of books. Phone-based tools are an important next step.

“I felt like this language app is really going to work with these kids,” she said.

Tim McCleary, a professor at Little Big Horn College, shared a story about speaking with a young girl raised by her grandparents, who spoke to her only in Crow. But she would answer them in English. McCleary asked her why.

“She said, because I don’t hear Crow on the TV," he said. If the Crow language isn't reflected in what kids see and hear through technology and popular culture, “it puts into their mind that Crow isn’t valuable, or isn’t important.”

Encouraging children and young adults to keep Crow alive is a major point of emphasis among language advocates. Pease said that the dictionary word gathering efforts unearthed an encouraging number of young speakers, but a common concern about the language's preservation is its concentration among elderly speakers.