New Crow tribal chairman sworn in

Frank White Clay was sworn in as the Crow Tribe's new chairman Monday in an outdoor inauguration ceremony steeped in both tribal traditions and COVID-19 precautions.
Supporters of White Clay, who unseated incumbent A.J. Not Afraid in the November election, called for a "fresh start" for tribal government.
The outdoor ceremony and parade caught a fortuitously warm day for December. A procession of riders and horses followed by vehicles rolled through Crow Agency before the inauguration at the nearby rodeo grounds, with officials sporting both regalia and masks.
White Clay is a former Speaker of the House in the Crow Legislature. Amid a power struggle between Not Afraid and then-Vice Chairman Carlson "Duke" Goes Ahead in 2019, White Clay swore in Goes Ahead as chairman to replace Not Afraid, a move the Crow tribal court later struck down.
In his campaign, White Clay called for more financial transparency and accountability in the tribal government, and a more effective COVID-19 response.
The inauguration's keynote speaker, Bill Yellowtail, called for unity following the election.
White Clay got 1,978 votes compared to 1,428 for Not Afraid, according to preliminary results from tribal officials.
"I know that not all of us voted for these officers, but we have to pull together now," said Yellowtail, a former state senator who ran for Montana's federal house seat as a Democrat.
White Clay could provide a "fresh start," he said, and help the tribe "mature into the 21st century."
White Clay was previously elected to two terms in the Crow Legislature representing the Black Lodge District, which encompasses the northern swath of the reservation.
Officials were sworn into three other leadership offices, all newcomers. Lawrence DeCrane, a legislator from the Arrow Creek district in the Pryor area, was elected vice chairman. Levi Black Eagle, an educator and political newcomer, was elected secretary. Channis D. Whiteman was elected vice secretary.
When the new office holders were introduced at the inauguration, they followed flag-bearers and singers — "in the way that warriors were brought home from victory," master of ceremonies Dale Old Horn said.
The ceremony also carried hallmarks of the pandemic; staffers gave away masks and hand sanitizer at the opening gate of the rodeo grounds.
The pandemic has hit the Crow and other tribes around the nation hard; on Monday, Big Horn County announced the 50th death of a resident from COVID-19.
Yellowtail said he believed that previous problems in tribal government had led to threats to the tribe's sovereignty.
"We have to treat sovereignty as if it must be earned," he said. "The world is looking for an excuse to dismiss our sovereignty...we have to demonstrate that we have a capable and legitimate system."
