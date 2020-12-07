New Crow tribal chairman sworn in

The inauguration's keynote speaker, Bill Yellowtail, called for unity following the election.

White Clay got 1,978 votes compared to 1,428 for Not Afraid, according to preliminary results from tribal officials.

"I know that not all of us voted for these officers, but we have to pull together now," said Yellowtail, a former state senator who ran for Montana's federal house seat as a Democrat.

White Clay could provide a "fresh start," he said, and help the tribe "mature into the 21st century."

White Clay was previously elected to two terms in the Crow Legislature representing the Black Lodge District, which encompasses the northern swath of the reservation.

Officials were sworn into three other leadership offices, all newcomers. Lawrence DeCrane, a legislator from the Arrow Creek district in the Pryor area, was elected vice chairman. Levi Black Eagle, an educator and political newcomer, was elected secretary. Channis D. Whiteman was elected vice secretary.

When the new office holders were introduced at the inauguration, they followed flag-bearers and singers — "in the way that warriors were brought home from victory," master of ceremonies Dale Old Horn said.