New deli in Evergreen Ace to focus on local ingredients

Cyd and Stu Hoefle began home fermenting their own kombucha a decade ago. Two years ago they sold out at a Saturday farmer’s market in downtown Billings and began looking for a space to expand the brewing operation.
As it happened, Skip King, owner of the Evergreen Ace Hardware, was looking to rent out the cafe space in the former IGA grocery store.
While moving into the new space, Hoefle said she started hearing some feedback from locals.
“Everyone said, ‘we need a place to eat. You need to put in a deli,'” Hoefle said. “We said, ‘Oh OK, let’s do it,’ not having a clue what to do.”
Cyd, Stu and their son, Mitch Hoefle, figured that, between the three of them, running the cafe would be manageable.
They hired a family friend with decades of restaurant experience and a former Fieldhouse chef, David Wagner. In good hands, the new cafe owners felt confident in starting the new venture, she said.
The cafe will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and serves charcuterie trays and sandwiches prepared fresh daily, Wilcoxson’s Ice Cream and soup in the fall.
Wagner left The Fieldhouse in October, looking for a job that would give him more home time with his three children. Being able to run a cafe from the ground up was exciting, including a place that valued using local, organic ingredients, Wagner said Thursday
“We have the potential to take this to great places,” he said.
The menu consistently varies, but will focus on bringing fresh and local foods to the Billings area, like greens from Swanky Roots, ice cream from Livingston and deli meats from Boar’s Head, Hoefle said.
“We want to be known as the deli were you can get fresh, healthy lunches quickly and reasonably priced,” Hoefle said. “But we also want to be known as the place where it’s safe to hangout.”
Pandemic
The Hoefles began planning for the cafe in January, before the COVID-19 pandemic had reached the United States.
As the months went on, Hoefle said they began to prepare to open in the pandemic making adjustments to allow for social distancing, and decided to gear the cafe to a more “grab n’ go” feel while still serving healthy alternatives.
But the small cafe has several tables and Hoefle still wants customers to feel like they can relax and chit chat without having to worry about being rushed.
The cafe’s location was a frequent neighborhood haunt for many as the former Evergreen IGA grocery store. Many spent the morning at the spot to gather, drink coffee and eat the IGA’s fresh doughnuts.
Doughnuts will not be at the new cafe, although there will be fresh quick bread, Hoefle said.
In the week of opening she’s already starting to get reacquainted with the morning crew.
“People are ready to be neighbors again,” Hoefle said.
Cyd and Stu Hoefle also publish the quarterly magazine "Raised in the West," which focuses on telling stories of Montana life. Cyd is hopeful that meeting all the Evergreen locals might result in a magazine story.
The Evergreen Ace Hardware is also hosting an Evergreen Farmer’s Market on Wednesdays, which will host a handful of local vendors, including the cafe. The market is every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the parking lot.
Photos: Evergreen Cafe opens in new Ace Hardware, former IGA in Billings
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.