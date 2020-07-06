New deli in Evergreen Ace to focus on local ingredients

“We have the potential to take this to great places,” he said.

The menu consistently varies, but will focus on bringing fresh and local foods to the Billings area, like greens from Swanky Roots, ice cream from Livingston and deli meats from Boar’s Head, Hoefle said.

“We want to be known as the deli were you can get fresh, healthy lunches quickly and reasonably priced,” Hoefle said. “But we also want to be known as the place where it’s safe to hangout.”

Pandemic

The Hoefles began planning for the cafe in January, before the COVID-19 pandemic had reached the United States.

As the months went on, Hoefle said they began to prepare to open in the pandemic making adjustments to allow for social distancing, and decided to gear the cafe to a more “grab n’ go” feel while still serving healthy alternatives.

But the small cafe has several tables and Hoefle still wants customers to feel like they can relax and chit chat without having to worry about being rushed.

The cafe’s location was a frequent neighborhood haunt for many as the former Evergreen IGA grocery store. Many spent the morning at the spot to gather, drink coffee and eat the IGA’s fresh doughnuts.