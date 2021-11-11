New evidence revealed in Henny Scott documentary

New revelations in the documentary “Murdered and Missing in Montana” bring up more questions, especially into the circumstances that led to Henny’s Scott’s death. In the show, presented by Oxygen True Crime, her mother Paula Castro-Stops is shown opening a box of clothing given to her by investigators.

Investigators told her they are the clothes Henny was found in, including a shirt, sweat pants and socks. Castro-Stops says they are not Henny's clothes.

In a recent interview with The Gazette, Castro-Stops said the clothes were given to her following a meeting with investigators in May 2021. “Her case was closed, and they wanted to meet with us for an exit meeting. I was so upset throughout that whole meeting, I Just sat there crying, shaking my head.”

During the filming of “Murdered and Missing in Montana,” Henny’s family decided to exhume their daughter’s body for a second autopsy, funded and filmed by the show’s producers, who hired Dr. Cyril Wecht, a forensic pathologist often consulted on high-profile deaths.

“Nate and Paula wanted answers,” said Courtney Armstrong, one of the show’s executive producers. Yet, the results did not bring the family closer to understanding what lead up to her death.