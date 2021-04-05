New fiber optic company meets with Billings officials, plans to compete with Spectrum

A Wisconsin-based fiber optic broadband company has approached the City of Billings about setting up a network in town.

TDS Metrocom would install roughly 500 miles of fiber optic line across most of Billings, from the West End to the Heights, over the course of about three years. The lines would bring a combination of high-speed internet, cable and phone service to individual homes and businesses, competing directly with Spectrum, which provides those services over traditional cable lines.

City Council on Monday night heard a presentation from TDS representatives; the federal Communications Act requires companies that provide cable television services to get a franchise agreement from the city in which they plan to build. The franchise agreement grants the telecom company permission to use the public right of way to provide cable services.

Council members will vote on the agreement at next Monday's meeting.

TDS is currently building a fiber optic network in Spokane, Washington and Coeur De Alene, Idaho. If Billings grants approval, it would be the first city in Montana to get fiber optic telecom lines, something council members see as a future selling point.

"This really is an advantage for Billings," said council member Shaun Brown.