New home construction up in Billings despite pandemic

New construction in Billings during the first four months of 2020 is happening at a faster pace by a significant margin than it was at this point last year.
The surprise is that Yellowstone County — along with the rest of the state — was shut down for half of March and all of April as public health officials worked to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Still, from January to April Billings saw $99 million in new residential and commercial construction, remodels and additions, fencing and roofing projects. That's $34.3 million more than in 2019, when the city saw $65.3 million in construction from January to April.
That's not to say COVID-19 closures had no impact. Looking only at April, the numbers for just new residential and commercial construction were $11.1 million, a little less than half of what they were in April 2019 at $24.5 million.
But all combined, April saw $28.1 million in construction work, which was about $300,000 more than in April 2019, which saw $27.8 million.
Construction of single residential dwellings, one of the markers used to measure the health of a region's economy, showed surprising strength. For the first four months of the year, it was up $4 million over 2019. Comparing April to April 2019, new home construction saw only a $2.5 million dip.
"While you will see a little less single family homes this April compared to April 2019, we do not see this as an indication of any kind of downward trend at this time," said Wyeth Friday, city planner for Billings. "You will see we have actually done more single family homes this year total compared to last year."
Construction activity into the summer will be telling; much of the work in the spring was planned before COVID-19 hit. It's unclear what effect the spring closures will have on the summer season.
Still there are reasons for optimism.
Early into the closures, the city's planning department worked out various systems to keep the permitting process running and accessible to builders despite its office being closed to the public.
There's also a lot of roofing projects in the pipeline.
"We are doing a lot of roofing permits that are a carryover from the hail storm last August," Friday said. "Those should be working their way through the permit and inspection process for the next several months at least."
