New home construction up in Billings despite pandemic

New construction in Billings during the first four months of 2020 is happening at a faster pace by a significant margin than it was at this point last year.

The surprise is that Yellowstone County — along with the rest of the state — was shut down for half of March and all of April as public health officials worked to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Still, from January to April Billings saw $99 million in new residential and commercial construction, remodels and additions, fencing and roofing projects. That's $34.3 million more than in 2019, when the city saw $65.3 million in construction from January to April.

That's not to say COVID-19 closures had no impact. Looking only at April, the numbers for just new residential and commercial construction were $11.1 million, a little less than half of what they were in April 2019 at $24.5 million.

But all combined, April saw $28.1 million in construction work, which was about $300,000 more than in April 2019, which saw $27.8 million.