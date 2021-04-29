New law increases penalties for drivers who endanger first responders

The law also includes highway workers and emergency personnel as people who drivers can be punished for endangering, and it formally recognizes tow truck operators as people for whom drivers approaching an emergency scene or accident must move over for.

The bill was transmitted from the House without a single vote in opposition. The bill was voted through the Senate earlier this month on its third reading with six no votes, 42 yes votes and two votes excused. Votes in opposition were cast by senators Steve Hinebauch, R-Wibaux, Ryan Lynch, D-Butte, Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton, Brad Molnar, R-Laurel, and Cary Smith, R-Billings.

The new law will become effective Oct. 1, 2021. A fiscal note produced for the bill estimates the cost of implementation to be one-time total of $960 from the state's general fund. Those costs would come from programming in the Montana Enhanced Registration and Licensing Information Network (MERLIN).