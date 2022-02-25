New Mexico man gets prison time for prostituting a child

A New Mexico man was sentenced to prison Friday for the promotion of prostitution of a minor in Billings.

Lavodrick Terrele Hogues, 35, received 15 years in Montana State Prison with three suspended. The case against Hogues spanned six years, with developments captured in hundreds of pages of court records. Members of Hogues’s family were present in court as Yellowstone County District Court Judge Donald L. Harris issued the sentence.

“I think you can change your life. I believe that you have a close relationship with your family and you support your family. I believe that, and I don’t believe that you’re a bad man. I do believe, however…that you committed a very, very serious offense,” Harris said.

In December 2015, an undercover agent with the Montana Department of Justice based out of Billings responded to an ad posted to the now defunct classified ad website Backpage.com. The agent called the number listed in the ad, which said two women were available as escorts, according to court documents. A woman answered and told him it would be $400 for an hour or $300 for half an hour. The agent met with the woman in person on the first floor of a Billings hotel that same day, and she led him to a room. Inside the room was a 17-year-old girl.

After identifying himself as a police officer, the agent spoke with the two. The woman, later identified as Phylicia Zubia, told him that she and the girl met three weeks prior in New Mexico, court documents say. The two then traveled to towns in Texas, North Dakota and eventually Billings to work as prostitutes. Zubia was charged in Yellowstone County District Court with promotion of prostitution, while the 17-year-old went back to New Mexico.

The agent then obtained recordings of Zubia making several calls to a New Mexico number while incarcerated at Yellowstone County Detention Facility. She talked with a man later identified by investigators as Hogues.

Prosecutors allege that Hogues acted as the pimp for both Zubia and the 17-year-old, according to information gathered from those recordings and from two of Zubia’s cell phones. Texts between the two showed Hogues receiving updates on money earned and clients seen, as well as making demands for the wire transfer of money. Zubia and Hogues remained in contact for weeks after her arrest, according to charging documents. Charges were filed against Hogues in January 2016.

Zubia was convicted and sentenced for promotion of prostitution in September 2016, denying that she was a human trafficking victim or that Hogues was her pimp. She received a deferred sentence of three years to the Montana Department of Corrections, with the nearly six months that she spent in YCDF credited to her sentence.

Hogues posted a $25,000 bond in August 2016 after pleading not guilty to one felony charge of aggravated promotion of prostitution, the Gazette previously reported. When he failed to show up for a hearing in July 2017, then District Judge Russell Fagg issued a $20,000 bench warrant for his arrest. He did not appear in court in Billings again until March 2020.

Following a series of motions to continue, the case went to trial over a year later. Both the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation and the Billings Police Department contributed to the investigation. Attorneys with the Montana DoJ prosecuted the case.

“[Hogues]…was controlling, managing, and supervising the prostitution business, alone or in association with Phylicia Zubia, through text messages, phone calls, and other communications and evidence,” wrote Assistant Attorney General Chris McConnell in a brief submitted before Hogues' trial in June 2021.

Joshua Kotter, then the defense attorney for Hogues, argued in court that the backbone of the evidence used against Hogues, the conversations collected from the cell phones, were hearsay. Prosecutors could not prove, he wrote in a trial brief, that it was in fact Hogues speaking with Zubia during those conversations.

Prior to the trial, Kotter attempted to have the case dismissed partially on the grounds that the state lacked the jurisdiction to charge Hogues as he was living in New Mexico at the time of the allegation. Judge Harris denied the motion.

Hogues was convicted of aggravated promotion of prostitution June 16, 2021 by a unanimous jury. Harris presided over the four-day trial, and denied Hogues’ bond request before his sentencing.

Attorney Penelope Strong, who represented Hogues for his sentencing, asked the court for a 10-year sentence in the Montana Department of Corrections, with all of those years suspended. Speaking in court Friday, she argued that although she and Hogues respected the gravity of the offense, he and his family would be better served with time outside of prison or limited to the DoC and with counseling.

Unlike sex trafficking, Strong wrote in a sentencing memorandum before that hearing, there was “no fraud, coercion or violence” involved in the case, and Hogues apparently did not know the victim’s age. Zubia, who appeared via teleconference to testify at the sentencing, said it was she who posted the online ads and traveled with the victim. She also said that she handled all of the monetary transactions between the men who paid for sex with her and the 17-year-old, and the transfers to Hogues. The victim testified at Hogues’s trial in 2021, while Zubia, despite the court issuing a subpoena for her to appear, did not.

Strong asked Judge Harris to consider letters submitted to the court by Hogues’ family describing him as a good son, sibling and father, along with the victim being “very close to an adult” as mitigating factors in his sentencing.

Assistant District Attorney Melissa Broch rebuked both points, recommending a 20-year sentence in MSP. She said it was ironic that Hogues would ask the court for leniency in his sentence for the sake of his children when the victim of his crime was, in fact, a child. Evidence brought forward at trial showed that she was vulnerable through neglect from her family and drug abuse. He exploited that vulnerability through Zubia, she said, and in no case is it appropriate to exploit a child for financial gain.

Hogues presented himself well at his trial and at Friday’s hearing, Judge Harris said before the sentencing. He said he saw in Hogues’s attitude a “Jekyll and Hyde,” with Hyde appearing in the transcripts of the conversations between Hogues and Zubia while she was in jail. Harris described those calls as “abusive,” “controlling” and “intimidating,” revealing that he was willing to profit off a child repeatedly having sex with adult men.

“I can find no reason to say that prostituting a 17-year-old is less serious than prostituting a 16-year-old, a 15-year-old or any other child,” Harris said.

Hogues had previously been sentenced in New Mexico for drug trafficking and battery charges. Harris set several conditions of his parole that will limit his contact with minors upon his release from prison.

"Everything happens for a reason, including this situation, and I would like to think that this matter that's happening is a course corrective for everybody that was involved... I'm pleased with whatever the outcome is going to be. I'm just mainly pleased to get this matter behind me," Hogues said when given the chance to speak at his sentencing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.