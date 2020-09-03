New MSUB commencement date set for Nov. 21

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana State University Billings recently announced new fall commencement date of Nov. 21, 2020. This spring, MSU Billings postponed spring commencement due to the coronavirus pandemic and had initially announced a fall commencement date of Dec. 19.

This summer, the Montana University System decided to start fall 2020 semester early and conclude before the Thanksgiving holiday to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, especially since travel tends to increase during this time. The Nov. 21 commencement date was chosen as a result of the change in fall semester dates and to align with the new semester timeline, according to a press release from the university.

To ensure proper health and safety guidelines be maintained, two commencement ceremonies will be held on Nov. 21.

The first commencement will begin at 10 a.m. and include graduates of City College and of the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences.

The second ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. and include graduates of the College of Education, the College of Business, and the College of Health Professions and Sciences.

To limit the number of large gatherings, convocations will not occur.

For more information, go to msubillings.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0