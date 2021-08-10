New partnership brings $1.8M grant to support mental health care students in Montana

Providers typically continue to practice in the state in which they complete their residency, meaning expanding educational opportunities for mental health providers in training is the first step towards easing the mental health crisis in Montana, according to Dr. John Powers, the program director of the University of Washington Psychiatry Residency Training Program Montana Track at Billings Clinic.

For the residency program at Billings Clinic, which was established in 2018 and is the first psychiatric residency in Montana, the grant will help offset the cost incurred from teaching, said Powers.

“It’s a situation where those funds are very appreciated for a very good cause,” Powers said.

The grant aims to grow interest in rural care and increase access to isolated communities. Telehealth has helped to bring access to rural communities, but the state needs more providers to give evidence based care, Powers said.