New partnership brings $1.8M grant to support mental health care students in Montana

Montana has been known for persistently high suicide rates that are nearly double the national average. In 2017, an average of 29.7 suicides per 100,000 residents occurred in Montana compared to the national average of 14.5, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
A shortage of mental health providers in rural areas fuels the high suicide rates with 30 out of Montana’s 56 counties having no psychologists to serve their communities, according to 2015 data from the CDC.
Montana State University Billings, Montana State University’s College of Nursing, the Montana Office of Rural Health and Area Education Center and Billings Clinic created a partnership to provide support for students training to be mental health providers in the state.
The four-year, $1.8 million grant from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration will provide training opportunities and financial support for students working to become psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners, mental health counselors or psychiatrists.
The partnership, called Montana Behavioral Health Workforce Education and Training–Eastern and North Central Montana, intends to expand community partnerships, increase training sites and access to high-quality and culturally appropriate behavioral health services in Eastern and north-central Montana, according to an MSUB press release.
Providers typically continue to practice in the state in which they complete their residency, meaning expanding educational opportunities for mental health providers in training is the first step towards easing the mental health crisis in Montana, according to Dr. John Powers, the program director of the University of Washington Psychiatry Residency Training Program Montana Track at Billings Clinic.
For the residency program at Billings Clinic, which was established in 2018 and is the first psychiatric residency in Montana, the grant will help offset the cost incurred from teaching, said Powers.
“It’s a situation where those funds are very appreciated for a very good cause,” Powers said.
The grant aims to grow interest in rural care and increase access to isolated communities. Telehealth has helped to bring access to rural communities, but the state needs more providers to give evidence based care, Powers said.
“Like many places in the country, counties in rural Montana struggle to respond effectively to individuals in acute behavioral health crisis,” said MSUB assistant professor in the College of Nursing Stacy Stellflug in the press release.
“In a frontier region, like eastern Montana, where there is a low population and high geographic remoteness, an individual experiencing a behavioral health crisis may be hundreds of miles from a hospital, and the nearest hospital may not have licensed behavioral health staff available to properly assess the patient and determine how to respond.”
In the first year, 16 mental health counseling students and two psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner students will receive support through the grant. For the remaining three years, the grant will support 11 counseling students, three nurse practitioner students and three psychiatric medical residents.
Psychiatric medical residents will be part of the Montana Track at Billings Clinic. The psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner students will be enrolled in the Doctor of Nursing Practice program in MSU’s College of Nursing, according to the press release. Mental health counseling students will be enrolled in a master’s program in rehabilitation and mental health counseling offered by MSU Billings.