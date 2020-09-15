New pickleball courts open on Billings West End

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

About 50 members of the Billings Pickleball Association gathered for informal matches and for a ribbon cutting on the new dedicated pickleball courts at Lillis Park on Tuesday.

The six courts replace under-used tennis courts, and are the first dedicated pickleball courts in the city.

The new courts were paid for with Park District 1 funds.

"This is a fantastic reuse of a surface that probably wasn't going to go back to tennis," Billings Parks supervisor Mike Pigg said.

Pigg said he had never heard of the sport before being approached by the association.

"We heard you," he said.

In the future, "every time we do a master plan, pickleball is in there," he said.

Billings mayor Bill Cole also spoke during the grand opening ceremonies, surprising the attendees by hitting pickles with a pickleball paddle into the crowd.

