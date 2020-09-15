 Skip to main content
New pickleball courts open on Billings West End
top story

New pickleball courts open on Billings West End

Pickleball courts

Barb Cline, left, plays pickleball with Ron Steffan, left, and Mike Stevens on the new pickleball courts at Lillis Park on the West End on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

 CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette

About 50 members of the Billings Pickleball Association gathered for informal matches and for a ribbon cutting on the new dedicated pickleball courts at Lillis Park on Tuesday.

The six courts replace under-used tennis courts, and are the first dedicated pickleball courts in the city.

The new courts were paid for with Park District 1 funds.

"This is a fantastic reuse of a surface that probably wasn't going to go back to tennis," Billings Parks supervisor Mike Pigg said. 

Pickleball courts

A crowd of players from the Billings Pickleball Association gather for the ribbon cutting for the new pickleball courts at Lillis Park on the West End on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Pigg said he had never heard of the sport before being approached by the association. 

"We heard you," he said. 

In the future, "every time we do a master plan, pickleball is in there," he said.

Billings mayor Bill Cole also spoke during the grand opening ceremonies, surprising the attendees by hitting pickles with a pickleball paddle into the crowd.

Pickleball courts

Billings mayor Bill Cole hits pickles with a pickleball paddle into the crowd gathered for the opening of the new pickleball courts at Lillis Park on the West End on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
