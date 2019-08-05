{{featured_button_text}}
Rehab hospital

An aerial view from June shows the 34 bed Rehabilitation Hospital of Montana at 3573 Hesper road.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

The Rehabilitation Hospital of Montana, a joint venture between Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare, was unveiled at a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday. 

The 34-bed facility at Hesper and Gabel roads will cater to those who require significant and prolonged medical services to recover from the likes of strokes, spinal cord injuries, and traumatic brain injuries. 

The 34 bed Rehabilitation Hospital of Montana at 3573 Hesper road opened after a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday.

It will be managed by Kindred Healthcare, a Kentucky-based health care company that previously managed the New Hope rehabilitation center at St. Vincent Healthcare. That facility has closed with the impending opening of the new building. 

Former rehab hospital patient Ashlee Lundvall cuts the ribbon during the opening of the 34 bed Rehabilitation Hospital of Montana at 3573 Hesper on Monday.

The project is the first freestanding rehabilitation hospital in Montana. 

"When it comes to community challenges, we need a community solution," said Billings Clinic interim CEO Robert Merchant. 

The facility is expected to serve about 1,000 people each year, with an average stay of two weeks. It includes 34 private rooms with private bathrooms, a therapy gym, a separate brain injury gym, and a cafeteria and kitchen.

The 34 bed Rehabilitation Hospital of Montana at 3573 Hesper road opened after a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday.

"Our hospital will improve the lives of those who enter this door by returning them (home) in an efficient manner," said St. Vincent Healthcare CEO Steve Loveless. 

Health care officials said that the new hospital will help meet demand for services that previous facilities couldn't keep up with. 

The 34 bed Rehabilitation Hospital of Montana at 3573 Hesper road opened after a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday.

"There has been a limited capacity to serve all of the patients," said Julie Hauk, the CEO of the new rehab hospital. 

Education Reporter

Education reporter for the Billings Gazette.