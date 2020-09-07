New school: Online-only classes a backbone of Billings' schools reopening plan

The curtain came down on a Sunday night.
With schools across the country closing buildings because of COVID-19, Montana also told kids and teachers to stay home in March. Gov. Steve Bullock gave educators two weeks to create plans for remote learning that ended up lasting the rest of the school year for most communities.
What followed was a mad dash to distribute devices like laptops to students so they could, hopefully, continue to learn at home. Teachers, trained or not, turned to virtual platforms. Schools tried to get kids without internet hooked up, but some families still received paper packets of school work.
Officials applauded educators' efforts, but there were gaps. Billings Superintendent Greg Upham estimated that 30% of students in the district effectively ditched the digital platform.
The pandemic hasn't gone anywhere as schools began their fall semesters. Many have reopened buildings, banking on masks, sanitizer, and scheduling changes to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But districts around the state have continued to depend on online-based learning. Some, like Bozeman and Lockwood, turned to hybrid models that mix in-person and online learning.
Billings went for either/or. About 2,600 students in the district opted for remote learning, with their families deciding that they would attend school virtually.
The district asked families to commit to a full year. It also made a promise — this would not be the cobbled-together remote learning of last spring.
The toolbox
Montana State University professor John Graves teaches teachers. He knew that remote learning would be a challenge as the pandemic set in and school buildings closed.
“They rushed into a teaching mode that many of them had never experienced as a student and hadn't as an instructor,” he said. “These guys were thrust into almost a no-win situation, with little or no training.”
Even recent graduates of teaching programs likely wouldn't have had more than perhaps one class about online-only teaching.
That inspired Graves and MSU to offer "Fundamentals of Online Teaching" as a non-credit course this summer to teachers across the country.
“Where people are needing help is the confidence to do what they were asked to do last spring,” Graves said.
Many of the basic principles of teaching are magnified for online-only courses, especially setting a clear schedule and expectations for students. That goes double during a pandemic that created widespread anxiety.
“We can’t answer the uncertainty question (about the pandemic), but we can answer the clarity question (for classes),” Graves said, by helping students know what to expect from the online class each day, whether in kindergarten or high school.
Teachers should also work to foster a connection with students, and to build bonds between students.
“Just like you do in a classroom, you want students working together, you want them asking questions of each other,” Graves said.
For older students, that could be something like a written message board where they weigh in. Younger kids might need something more structured, like a live Zoom meeting.
In that same vein, teachers need to ensure that students are comfortable asking questions. They can't scan a row of desks, reading pursed lips and furrowed brows, picking up on non-verbal struggles or successes.
Something that can help students open up is prompt replies. Teachers need to be accessible and clear — something like having a policy of answering emails within 24 hours and sticking to it, Graves said.
None of the concepts are anything new to teachers. But putting them into practice in a virtual world without ever meeting students in person is.
Adapting to that is a "tall order," Graves said. His course aims to “give you a few more tools.”
Spring shift
Kelsey Greenfield would have a leg up — two, maybe — on Graves' students. The fourth-grade teacher, who taught at Ponderosa Elementary last year and will work with online-only fourth graders from across Billings this year, has a master's degree in technology integration in education.
Her background was about as well-suited as a teacher's can be for last spring's remote shift. She and her colleagues at Ponderosa took a week to gauge student needs, sending out Chromebooks and trying to get internet hooked up in homes, before beginning formal instruction.
Her students had used platforms like Google classroom, but not exclusively. They had never done Zoom meetings. Their school-day-schedule structure evaporated.
And, you know, kids were trying to process that whole global-pandemic thing.
Some kids adapted well, some adapted OK. Some didn't.
"Online learning doesn't fit into the structure of everyone's life," she said.
Greenfield focused on the social and emotional health of her students, hosting a morning Zoom meeting to give them a sense of connection with their classmates.
"I felt like they just needed to see each other and talk to each other," she said. "I think the lessons we learned about what worked and didn't work last spring are so important."
Summer scramble
As Montana came out of its lockdown, documented COVID-19 cases remained low for several weeks. They started to creep up in June, both in Yellowstone County and Montana, then accelerated in July and into August.
The county went from having 206 cases through all of March, April, May, and June, to having more than 900 active cases at the end of August — about half of the state's active total.
Initially, district officials thought that remote learning would be a narrow option available only to those with health risks. The increase in cases alarmed both health officials and parents, and amid a spike in interest the district expanded availability to anyone who signed up.
An unscientific survey conducted online by the district in July showed that 30% of students could sign up for remote learning.
Teachers also expressed concern; a survey by the local teachers union showed that about one-third of educators felt they couldn't return to the classroom because of their health or the health of a family member.
Upham expressed optimism that staffing and students would align for a remote and online-only split. But as students and families signed up for either remote or in-person school, numbers weren't on track for the 30% the survey indicated.
Many parents questioned the early-version reopening plans released by the district, calling for more details about both what a remote and in-person day would look like.
The district extended a deadline for remote learning into late August, and indicated that students could still opt-out beyond that. That pushed scheduling far later into the summer than most years.
Schools scrambled to get enough teachers in the right grades and subjects in buildings. The district staffed for remote learning, balancing different numbers of students from grades and schools across the district who had opted online. It also allowed students who opted online to take in-person classes that weren't offered online.
The school year for remote learners kicked off Aug. 31.
New school
Greenfield had the advantage of knowing her assignment about two weeks before remote classes started. But staffing has been fluid for many people, and isn't entirely settled.
Class sizes on the remote side range from 25 to 40 students, said SD2 administrator Brenda Koch, who oversees school principals.
There's a balance between acknowledging the differences between practical tasks for remote or in-person learning. An elementary remote teacher doesn't have to worry about getting kids in their snow boots for recess, but addressing student questions can be more time consuming without having them assembled in a classroom.
"There's certainly a tipping point with that," Koch said.
The district is still ironing out plans to staff substitute teachers for remote learning, but is focusing on in-person learning; concerns about required quarantines of staff members have left the district making contingencies for heavy-absence staffing days.
Some in-person middle and high school teachers have picked up a remote class period during their usual prep period, Koch said. That's a heavy workload.
"I certainly applaud them," she said.
As Greenfield described preparing for her class, it sounded like something of a checklist that would have been part of Grave's course.
A daily check-in sheet will include something to keep tabs on how students are feeling — something like an emoji option, and little "innocuous questions."
She's aiming for a live morning video meeting, and has a basic lesson schedule mapped out; about 20 minutes for a whole group lesson, two or three times per week for each subject, a plan that's rooted in research.
One day a week will be reserved for one-on-one appointments, and she hopes to use small-group video chats to help kids connect with their classmates. She's also looking at the option of having parents share contact information, if they want.
She and six other fourth grade remote teachers plan to meet on Thursday to discuss what's working and what isn't.
Greenfield repeatedly turned to the idea of fostering a sense of community.
"You're not in it by yourself," she said. "It's your teams of teachers, it's your team of parents and families and kids."
