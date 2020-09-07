New school: Online-only classes a backbone of Billings' schools reopening plan

Teachers should also work to foster a connection with students, and to build bonds between students.

“Just like you do in a classroom, you want students working together, you want them asking questions of each other,” Graves said.

For older students, that could be something like a written message board where they weigh in. Younger kids might need something more structured, like a live Zoom meeting.

In that same vein, teachers need to ensure that students are comfortable asking questions. They can't scan a row of desks, reading pursed lips and furrowed brows, picking up on non-verbal struggles or successes.

Something that can help students open up is prompt replies. Teachers need to be accessible and clear — something like having a policy of answering emails within 24 hours and sticking to it, Graves said.

None of the concepts are anything new to teachers. But putting them into practice in a virtual world without ever meeting students in person is.

Adapting to that is a "tall order," Graves said. His course aims to “give you a few more tools.”

Spring shift