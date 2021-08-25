New sim lab expands opportunities for nurses as nursing shortage worsens in Montana

Phone calls from overburdened, tearful nurses land weekly in Vicky Byrd’s mailbox. As the CEO of the Montana Nurses Association, Byrd is the advocate for Montana nurses who are shouldering the brunt of a nationwide nursing shortage aggravated by an unrelenting pandemic.
One Missoula nurse reached out to Byrd as a span of 70 hour weeks was leading her into burnout. She told Byrd “I can’t keep up anymore.”
And when burnout happens, Byrd warns that the effects will be felt in patient care.
“Nurses are exhausted. When you work short staffed, or you work overtime hours and the nurses are exhausted, that’s when errors can happen,” Byrd said.
Nursing shortages vexed hospitals even before the pandemic due to an increasing aging patient population, although the pressure wasn’t great enough to spur very much change. Recently, the nursing ranks have thinned even further as some nurses retire early due to the pandemic and others take high-paying travelling nurse positions, whose hospital positions are often ironically filled by travelling nurses.
The shortage will only intensify as the baby boomer cohort, which makes up about two-thirds of the nation’s nurses, reach retirement.
Nursing workforce data is in short supply in Montana as the state legislature doesn’t support data collection from nurses on the basis of privacy. As a result, it is unknown how many Montana nurses are retiring, how many are over age 50, how many are in each field, or if nurses are moving on to work in other states, said Montana Hospital Association CEO Rich Rasmussen.
The primary indicator of the shortage is the overworked, burned-out nurses and the vacancies in facilities across the state. A search on Indeed, a job hiring site, showed 2,212 listings seeking registered nurses in Montana.
Even nursing students are working overtime in their clinical hours as the Delta variant pummels the state.
Madison Neuhoff, a Montana State University nursing student, is working up to 56 hours a week at St. Vincent Hospital while also attending classes. Normally, students spend about 10 hours a week in the hospital to fulfill their clinical requirements.
Neuhoff graduates in December and already has seen the emotional toll of treating COVID patients and the burnout in overworked nurses.
“It’s really hard when you’re talking to someone who is struggling to breathe. There are days when I leave feeling empty,” Neuhoff said.
Citizens' resistance to public health measures and disregard for spiking COVID infections also contributes to burnout, and Neuhoff said lessons in dealing with animosity towards health care workers had been integrated into her education.
Nurse simulation lab
The MSU Bozeman College of Nursing is the largest supplier of registered nurses in the state, graduating over 270 bachelor's prepared registered nurses annually and has five campuses across Montana, according to the dean, Sarah Shannon.
But the competition is hot for a seat in the nursing program. Neuhoff said it was hard to get into the college and then, once accepted, students must maintain a certain GPA. To be considered, a combination of GPAs, testing scores, essays and letters of recommendation are all taken into account. Even with a recent addition of 16 graduates per year, many don’t make the cut and are added to the university’s waiting list.
MSU nursing students accumulate over 1,000 clinic hours of patient care before they graduate, said Debbie Fisher, director of the Billings campus.
A nurse shortage could complicate clinical requirements, but a new nursing simulation lab that opened at St. V’s Tuesday will supplement the learning experiences of young nurses.
Set in a life-like environment, the simulation lab allows nurses to apply their new skills to mock nursing scenarios with high tech manikins. Studies show that nurses still achieve the same level of learning in “sim labs” as they do in clinical rotations and therefore can account for up to 50% of clinical experiences, according to Fisher.
The sim lab project has been years in the making as St. V’s and MSU waited to find real estate that could support multiple students. When space opened up in the Mansfield Center, it was clear that, with a few renovations and the addition of three rooms, the space would fit the sim lab needs.
Before, only about 20% of the MSU students’ clinical experiences were gained through simulations due to limited space on the Billings campus. Sim labs were being held in campus office space that could only accommodate up to four students for one simulation, Fisher said. The college hopes to increase sim lab experiences with the new site.
Tools such as this will help educate existing and future MSU students, but expanded education is needed across the state in order to meet the increased workforce needs.
Rasmussen, CEO of the Montana Hospital Association, is lobbying Governor Greg Gianforte to put American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds towards nursing education to help offset startup costs of new programs and provide assistance for others to expand, such as the MSU sim lab expansion.
Last year, 370 applicants were denied an opportunity to study nursing in Montana due to a lack of seats in the 14 colleges that offer nursing education, according to Rasmussen.
Three of the 14 programs offer only a certificate of applied science in practical nursing, one year of education in which students become licensed practical nurses (LPN).
The Montana Board of Nursing puts a cap on the student-faculty ratio at 10 students per one educator. A nursing faculty shortage being felt across the nation puts vacancies at 70% for teaching positions in the United States. Montana has yet to feel the full force of the shortage, but it could be coming, Shannon said.
Hospitals are the largest employers in the state and investing in health care would result in sizable return, Rasmussen argued in his letter to Gianforte.
“There’s an inability to meet our own staffing needs,” Rasmussen said. “We need to ensure that we can educate enough students in the field of nursing to have the workforce to meet the current needs as well as well as future growth in our state.”