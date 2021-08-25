New sim lab expands opportunities for nurses as nursing shortage worsens in Montana

Set in a life-like environment, the simulation lab allows nurses to apply their new skills to mock nursing scenarios with high tech manikins. Studies show that nurses still achieve the same level of learning in “sim labs” as they do in clinical rotations and therefore can account for up to 50% of clinical experiences, according to Fisher.

The sim lab project has been years in the making as St. V’s and MSU waited to find real estate that could support multiple students. When space opened up in the Mansfield Center, it was clear that, with a few renovations and the addition of three rooms, the space would fit the sim lab needs.

Before, only about 20% of the MSU students’ clinical experiences were gained through simulations due to limited space on the Billings campus. Sim labs were being held in campus office space that could only accommodate up to four students for one simulation, Fisher said. The college hopes to increase sim lab experiences with the new site.

Tools such as this will help educate existing and future MSU students, but expanded education is needed across the state in order to meet the increased workforce needs.