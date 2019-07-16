As a new Starbucks opens on the North 27th Street run-up to the Rims, the coffee chain's downtown location in the DoubleTree Hotel has closed.
The new shop had its first day of business Monday and has a grand opening slated for Saturday.
The new location at 1017 North 27th Street has been in the works for about three years, said Starbucks district manager Gabriela Griffiths. The adjacent hospitals, Montana State University Billings, and the airport corridor make it an attractive spot, plus the company wanted to maintain a presence near downtown with the DoubleTree location closing.
Starbucks signage went up several weeks ago as construction at the building progressed.
"We've already gotten a lot of good feedback that people are excited about have a drive-thru," store manager Cameron Chamberlain said. "I want people to feel like you're at home, but also an honored guest."
Chamberlain said that the shop hopes to tap into both local residents and those visiting the hospitals or traveling through the airport.
The store is owned by the Starbucks corporation. The DoubleTree had been operated by a franchise owner, Griffiths said.
With the closure of the DoubleTree location and new opening, Starbucks maintains eight locations in Billings.
No one at the DoubleTree was available to comment on the closure Monday.