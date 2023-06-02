The Billings School District’s new superintendent is asking people to share their experiences with the public education system through a new survey.

Erwin Garcia is working to learn more about local schools before he takes the helm of the district of more than 16,000 students after Superintendent Greg Upham retires on June 30.

Garcia is collecting confidential opinions from teachers, staff, students, parents and community members through a survey that’s now available on the district’s website or online at tinyurl.com/mr382s5d.

The anonymous survey features 10 questions that ask people to rate their overall level of satisfaction with schools, educational programs and district services using a one-to-five scale. It also provides an opportunity to provide feedback and suggestions for improvement.

The data collected from responses will be reported to trustees and administrators to help them determine the next steps for the state's largest school district.