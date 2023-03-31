Come this summer, most Billings residents will never be more than 4 miles from a Crunchwrap Supreme.

The six-stall carwash just off Grand Avenue on Rehberg Lane, across from MacKenvzie River Pizza, has been torn down and will be replaced with a new Taco Bell, the fifth in Billings.

The business is owned by Border Foods, LLC, out of New Hope, Minnesota. The new building will be 2,400 square feet and have seating for 40, a drive-thru and parking. Construction will begin this spring.

The last major national fast food chain to build a new location in Billings was Chick-fil-A, which opened in January on 24th Street West near King Avenue West.

Grand Avenue has seen a burst of development in the last few years as it stretches west from Rehberg Lane.

A 16,000-square-foot Town Pump convenience store was recently constructed at the corner of Zimmerman Trail and Grand. And three miles west from there is the new Albertsons grocery store. In between the two has seen the growth of new retail shops and small restaurants.