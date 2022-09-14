New task force will focus on Billings' problem properties

Billings' new problem property task force met formally for the first time on Wednesday, discussing ways the city can more efficiently respond to derelict homes or buildings that attract criminal activity or pose a danger to neighboring properties.

The team is comprised of representatives from Billings police, the city's legal department and code enforcement. Leading the group is assistant city administrator Kevin Iffland.

"I personally think this is going to be a good thing," said Tina Hoeger, code enforcement division manager.

Traditionally, the city's code enforcement division handles most complaints, working with property owners to find a resolution or pursuing action — sometimes all the way to municipal court — in those cases where owners are unresponsive.

That process has always involved coordination with law enforcement or the city attorney's office depending on the severity of the case. The city's creation of the task force formalizes that coordination and opens clearer lines of communication.

"This makes it a little more organized," Hoeger said.

Another tool that's been successful is the city's "Dirty Dozen" list, created in August 2017, to help spur property owners into compliance. The list is a collection of the city's worst property code violators and it includes Billings' efforts to get them to clean up.

It's updated twice a year; as properties are rehabilitated they're replaced on the list with new locations for the city to address.

Concern over problem properties has risen sharply this summer. A handful of South Side properties owned by a single landlord was the source of 110 service calls to police over the span of 180 days.

It culminated in the stabbing death of 24-year-old Jessie Jane Guardipee earlier this summer. And earlier this week two escapees from the Yellowstone County jail were captured after being spotted at another one of the properties.

Across town in the Heights, a handful of residents on Dorothy Lane have been attending council meetings for the last month and a half to voice their concerns and lodge complaints about what they see as unchecked criminal activity occurring at one of the houses on their street.

And so to better address issues like these, the city created the Problem Property and Crime Strike Force.

The task force will coordinate the efforts of code enforcement officers and law enforcement, bringing in other resources like the fire marshal, municipal court representatives and animal control, as the need arises.

The group will also consult the police department's crime analyst and work to create a system to identify and deal with nuisance properties, looking at city code and state law that could be adjusted or changed to make the task easier.

City administrator Chris Kukulski wants the team to resolve the issues at problem properties, educate property owners, prevent future problems and work with the impacted communities "with a sense of urgency to improve the safety of neighborhoods," he said.

Coordinating efforts between the various agencies allows the city to be more proactive, Hoeger said.

"I really truly believe when we start these cases we'll move forward and make progress," she said.