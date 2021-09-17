 Skip to main content
New treatment program opens in Billings

Gov. Greg Gianforte was on hand Friday to mark the grand opening of Compass, a new substance abuse and mental health treatment program in Billings.

The program is an arm of Alternatives, Inc., and will provide low- to no-cost substance use disorder, mental health and community treatment programs.

Compass works with clients referred by court programs as well as residential treatment programs. The newly remodeled space at 2120 Third Ave. N. will allow them to serve the referral patients as well as community clients.

On of the services offered is an eight-week intensive outpatient treatment program that includes daily group and individual counseling sessions that includes 12 weeks of aftercare from their facility.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

