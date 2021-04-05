New VA secretary and Sen. Tester meet with Billings vets

The recently-appointed Veterans Affairs secretary visited Billings on Monday to attend a closed-door discussion with local veterans, heads of veterans’ advocacy groups and VA officials.

Secretary Denis McDonough, on invitation from Sen. Jon Tester, met with about 20 people at Montana State University Billings. He said the visit to the state is part of the VA and Biden administration's prioritizing rural health care for vets, who nationwide have shown a renewed interest in the department since the outbreak of COVID-19.

“We think that the moment we’re in now, where we’re seeing a surge of interest in care at the VA to get vaccinations for COVID…, we think that’s an opportunity for us to ask, to seek, other vets to come back into our system,” McDonough said after the round table talk.

McDonough, who previously served as chief of staff for President Barak Obama, is just under two months into his role as secretary of the VA. During his confirmation hearings, the 51-year-old said one of his priorities in heading the department will include addressing the immediate dilemma of the impact of COVID-19 on those who served. Other endemic problems for veterans McDonough plans to confront are homelessness, caregiver support and suicide prevention.