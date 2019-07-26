Gals Going Global is a new women's travel organization with a mission of connecting women who enjoy travel through trips, friendships, education, and social interaction.
Established as a nonprofit organization in January, Gals Going Global has a board of eight women. Karen Durfey chairs the board. Linda Sokoloski, owner of LS Global Travel, arranges the trips for the group. Danni Schneidt-Hill is the gathering chair. Bonnie Anton is spokesperson and heads the public relations committee. Rounding out the current board are Joan Felke, Rae Chaney, Beth Morrow, and Kathy Broyles.
The group was founded after a former travel group dissolved, and the ladies found themselves still passionate about the idea of women traveling together safely, according to a press release from the organization.
Gals Going Global exists to connect like-minded travel adventurers. With the motto, “Adventure is calling,” the group has a membership base of 100-plus and is growing. Travel includes one-day gatherings, weekend and state adventures, as well as national and international travel.
Local gatherings and parties are offered between trips.
For more information including details about membership, call 281-8139.