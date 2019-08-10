The Billings Baha'i community will join with over 100,000 worldwide Baha'i communities preparing to celebrate and honor the 200th anniversary of the birth of The Bab, the Herald of The Baha'i Faith this October.
"Justice, Race Amity and an Every-advancing spiritual civilization" are a few of the essential tenants of the Baha'i Faith, according to a news release from the Billings Baha'i community.
As an introduction to October's celebration, a talk, "The Regeneration of Civilization" will be presented by Dru Hanich from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, at Billings Public Library.
Hanich lives in Star Valley, Wyoming, and serves on the Regional Baha'i Council of the Northern Plains States. She is also a theater arts graduate of Beloit College in Wisconsin.
The free program is open to all ages.
For more information, go to bahai.org.