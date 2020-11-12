NIOT plans discussion on overcoming modern white supremacy

The Billings Chapter of Not in Our Town invites the public to its Annual Summit on Justice at 1 p.m. on Saturday. This will be a virtual panel discussion on overcoming modern white supremacy. According to a press release from organizers, a diverse group of panelists will share their own experiences with racism in the community as we consider the ongoing question of how to foster a safer and more inclusive community. All are welcome.
To join the summit, obtain the Zoom link at the Not In Our Town Billings Facebook page or request the link by emailing billingsniot@gmail.com.
For more information or an alternate log-in method, call Jerry at 406-371-1953 or Mindi at 406-794-1448.
