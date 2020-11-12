 Skip to main content
NIOT plans discussion on overcoming modern white supremacy

NIOT arrival

Members of Not In Our Town Billings and community members gather to hear speakers at Grace United Methodist Church in 2018. NIOT Billings plans a virtual panel discussion on overcoming modern white supremacy via Zoom on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Billings Chapter of Not in Our Town invites the public to its Annual Summit on Justice at 1 p.m. on Saturday. This will be a virtual panel discussion on overcoming modern white supremacy. According to a press release from organizers, a diverse group of panelists will share their own experiences with racism in the community as we consider the ongoing question of how to foster a safer and more inclusive community. All are welcome.

To join the summit, obtain the Zoom link at the Not In Our Town Billings Facebook page or request the link by emailing billingsniot@gmail.com.

For more information or an alternate log-in method, call Jerry at 406-371-1953 or Mindi at 406-794-1448.

Tags

