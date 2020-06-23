No arrest yet in Sunday South Side shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Police Tuesday were still hunting for evidence following the Sunday morning shooting of a man on the South Side of Billings.

Details about the incident were sparse, but Billings Police Department spokesman Lt. Brandon Wooley said the incident is still being actively investigation.

There have been no arrests or charges, and investigators don't believe it was a random act.

At about 2 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to a residence on the 400 block of South 30th Street for a reported shooting.

Investigators found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Wooley declined to share information about the severity of the injuries, but said that the man was taken by ambulance to a medical facility and is still alive.

The shooting is one of a string of violent crimes in the Billings area since April, including six apparent homicides and one apparent homicide-suicide.

