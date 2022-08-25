No arrests yet in downtown shooting of Billings man Thursday morning

Billings police are investigating the shooting of a man Thursday morning near downtown.

The 49-year-old Billings man who was shot is in critical condition, and the suspect in the shooting ran from officers, according to a statement from the Billings Police Department posted to social media. BPD Lt. Matt Lennick said no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, but there is no threat to the public.

“The information we have currently looks like the incident was between parties that know each other,” Lennick said in an email to the Gazette.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Lewis Avenue and Division Street a little after 3 a.m. They found the victim, with a single gunshot wound, in the alleyway behind Lewis Avenue, and crews transported him to a local hospital.

The investigation into the shooting continues, and is at least the third shooting in a week. One of those shootings is currently being investigated as a homicide.

On Saturday night, a 29-year-old Billings resident died of multiple gunshot wounds, the Gazette previously reported. His death is the seventh homicide investigation opened by BPD so far this year.

The next day, officers detained a 13-year-old boy on suspicion of firing bullets at an apartment complex on Burnstead Drive.

Gunfire has killed at least nine people in Billings so far in 2022. Along with the seven homicide investigations opened by BPD, the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office investigated the death of a woman shot and killed in the South Side in May. Yellowstone County prosecutors have since charged David Antonio Rodas with deliberate homicide in connection to her death.

BPD and YCDF have investigated at least seven shootings in August, five of which resulted in injuries or death. Prosecutors have filed charges in connection to three of those shootings.