No cell phone tower for Billings school ground

The reception of Billings school officials to a proposed cell phone tower at Rimrock school didn't even matter, it turns out.
Rocky Mountain College sent Billings Public Schools trustees a letter pointing to provisions in the school district's purchase of the land from Rocky that rules out such construction.
Trustees were approached by a North-Carolina based company late in 2019 about building a 50-foot cell tower at Rimrock school, which houses a preschool special education program.
The district would have gotten $1,000 per month for the tower under the proposed terms, and trustees kicked tires on the idea for about two months.
They were intrigued by the possible revenue sources and looked at the feasibility of the tower, but also had concerns ranging from aesthetics to insurance to public perception.
Rocky had previously shot down the tower on its property.
Superintendent Greg Upham recommended not getting into a legal tussle with Rocky.
"I don't know if it's worth it," he said. "There are some additional issues."
School District 2 and Rocky are significantly intertwined on the Rimrock property. SD2 purchased the land from Rocky in 1951, with the provision that it can be used only for elementary education.
Rimrock shuttered in 2002, and trustees examined selling the property in 2015. The deed appears to significantly limit the sale of the property to anyone other than Rocky, which expressed interest in buying back the property dating to 2001. The land is part of the college's strategic plan.
However, the district reopened the building as the Rimrock Learning Center in 2018, spending about $2 million to rehabilitate the building.
Several schools across the country have accepted the cell towers and the payments that come with them. According to National Public Radio, one Maryland district took in more than $122,000 from towers at seven school sites in 2016.
Mark Cravens, the chief development officer for North Carolina-based APC Towers, said his company has worked with schools before.
“Some school districts are interested and some are not,” he said in December. “The flavor is different anywhere you go.”
According to the FCC, research about a link between RF exposure and cancer has been inconclusive. The American Cancer Society says "there is very little evidence to support," the idea that cellphone towers cause cancer.