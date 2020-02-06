No cell phone tower for Billings school ground

The reception of Billings school officials to a proposed cell phone tower at Rimrock school didn't even matter, it turns out.

Rocky Mountain College sent Billings Public Schools trustees a letter pointing to provisions in the school district's purchase of the land from Rocky that rules out such construction.

Trustees were approached by a North-Carolina based company late in 2019 about building a 50-foot cell tower at Rimrock school, which houses a preschool special education program.

The district would have gotten $1,000 per month for the tower under the proposed terms, and trustees kicked tires on the idea for about two months.

They were intrigued by the possible revenue sources and looked at the feasibility of the tower, but also had concerns ranging from aesthetics to insurance to public perception.

Rocky had previously shot down the tower on its property.

Superintendent Greg Upham recommended not getting into a legal tussle with Rocky.

"I don't know if it's worth it," he said. "There are some additional issues."