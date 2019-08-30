The Mountain View fire didn’t spread overnight, and crews are hoping for containment and to possibly start mop up by Friday.
There’s not much of an update about the fire Friday morning, said Kate Wilson, the public information officer for the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. The DNRC took charge of the fire Thursday evening with a county assist team to relieve local firefighters and provide logistical support.
The fire was still about 4 square miles in size Friday morning and hadn’t spread overnight. It remained at about 20% containment, Wilson said. No structures were burned overnight. Four DNRC county assist teams will be working throughout Friday to contain the fire, she said.
The fire was caused by lightning, officials determined Friday. Wilson wasn’t sure if it was lighting that struck on Wednesday.
Wilson was optimistic that Friday’s conditions would hopefully put an end to the fire.
“Temperatures are cooler today so they’re really hoping to contain and start mop up,” she said.
Friday has a slightly cooler high of 81 degrees, and there's a 20% chance of rain and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Wednesday night residents of the area were asked to evacuate after the fire crept close to homes east of Buffalo Trail. About 150 homes are in the area, according to the DNRC. The evacuation order was lifted Thursday afternoon and was not reinstated overnight.
A temporary burn ban for the county is still in effect, and Buffalo Trail Road is still closed to non-residents.
Photos: Mountain View fire burns west of Billings
