No charges yet in high-speed chase, crash that sent 5 to hospital

No charges were filed as of Wednesday against any of the five people who were in a stolen vehicle involved in a high-speed chase and crash north of the Billings Heights Sunday morning.
The high-speed chase ended after the suspect vehicle was hit by a Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office car. All five people in the stolen vehicle were hospitalized after the rollover crash on Mary Street.
The investigation is ongoing, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said in a Wednesday press release, adding by phone that the investigative file will be sent to the Yellowstone County Attorney's Office to review and determine charges.
Some additional information about the incident was described in the Wednesday press release, including a list of some stolen items either thrown from the suspect vehicle or recovered after the chase.
Linder also described speeds reaching 100 mph during the chase and stated that a Montana Highway Patrol trooper had to avoid being "rammed" by the suspect vehicle.
Previously, the sheriff had said only that two deputies from his agency had to avoid being hit by the vehicle as it came out of a field toward them.
The list of stolen items recovered includes a small generator, a torpedo-style propane space heater and a chop saw. Drug paraphernalia was also recovered, Linder said.
The SUV had false plates and matched the description of a Chevrolet Trailblazer reported stolen out of Billings, according to Linder's original Sunday press release.
The sheriff's office began to follow the SUV after trying to stop it for suspicious activity near Church Road. The SUV had been seen in the same area Saturday morning, but a sheriff's deputy thought it was too far away to catch up with, the sheriff said in his original press release.
Sunday morning the same deputy was parked off the road working on a report when a vehicle came up behind him with its brights on. When the deputy got out to check out the vehicle, it reversed, turned around and drove away, according to Linder. The deputy chase it, and the SUV drove into a field and then came out of the field toward the deputy.
The chase continued onto Shepherd Road, Chicago Road and near Five Corners, where another deputy joined to help. During the chase, various large items were thrown from the SUV, according to the sheriff.
Eventually a deputy's car hit the fleeing SUV, when then rolled over and crashed off Mary Street sometime between 5:15 and 6 a.m. Sunday. One person got out of the car and ran away after the crash.
The vehicle was heavily damaged, and some of the occupants had to be extricated from the vehicle by firefighters.
The SUV had been headed on Mary Street "towards a populated area" before a sheriff's deputy was given permission by a commander to "make contact with the vehicle if necessary to prevent the vehicle from continuing," Linder wrote in the original press release.
Linder did not know the conditions of the three men and two women who were injured in the SUV.
Investigators are also looking into property theft the people may have been involved in, Linder said.
