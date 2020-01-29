No charges yet in high-speed chase, crash that sent 5 to hospital

The SUV had false plates and matched the description of a Chevrolet Trailblazer reported stolen out of Billings, according to Linder's original Sunday press release.

The sheriff's office began to follow the SUV after trying to stop it for suspicious activity near Church Road. The SUV had been seen in the same area Saturday morning, but a sheriff's deputy thought it was too far away to catch up with, the sheriff said in his original press release.

Sunday morning the same deputy was parked off the road working on a report when a vehicle came up behind him with its brights on. When the deputy got out to check out the vehicle, it reversed, turned around and drove away, according to Linder. The deputy chase it, and the SUV drove into a field and then came out of the field toward the deputy.

The chase continued onto Shepherd Road, Chicago Road and near Five Corners, where another deputy joined to help. During the chase, various large items were thrown from the SUV, according to the sheriff.

Eventually a deputy's car hit the fleeing SUV, when then rolled over and crashed off Mary Street sometime between 5:15 and 6 a.m. Sunday. One person got out of the car and ran away after the crash.