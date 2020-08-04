No 'criminal intent' in fire near Park City, sheriff says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The area charred by a wildfire near Park City was doused with about an inch of rain Monday night, aiding firefighters' mop-up efforts.

The Falling Star Fire, which started Sunday, is now officially 100% contained, said Stillwater County Disaster and Emergency Services coordinator Carol Arkell. Crews from Columbus and Park City were still patrolling the area for hot spots.

Officials determined the blaze was human-caused, and there was no "criminal intent," Stillwater County Sheriff Chip Kem said. However, he hadn't seen a full report detailing what activity started the fire.

The blaze charred about 2,200 acres north of Park City, forcing evacuations and threatening more than 100 buildings. No structures were lost, but some were damaged.

Fire crews responded from across the region to fight the blaze. Officials have continued to warn that dry conditions have created an environment for fires to spark easily and spread quickly. Monday's rain was a welcome deluge when storms swept into the area, dampening the possibility of lighting-sparked fires with the storms.

Projections from the National Interagency Fire Center show that much of Montana is has "above normal" potential for wildfires through August and September.

