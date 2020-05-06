No decision on Billings teacher's job as 'hostile workplace' accusations cloud school board meeting

Upham defended the investigation as "very broad," and said that he didn't have a list of those interviewed available during the meeting.

No documents about the investigation were provided to the public during the virtual meeting. A copy of the investigation report was provided to the Gazette on Wednesday evening after a request for the document.

(For more information on the investigation, see the Gazette story, "Billings schools investigation clears principal of hostile workplace charges, but union questions report.")

Other trustees were non-committal but voted to delay the decision.

“I think that there are relevant questions on all sides of the recommendation,” said trustee Brian Yates.

Hoffman raised concerns about debating job performance for a non-cause issue.

Jeff Weldon, an attorney retained by the district, said that trustees could still request and receive information from the superintendent, and that recommendation could proceed as non-cause.

"Do you have the right to the information? Of course. But the recommendation before you is still the recommendation without cause," he said.