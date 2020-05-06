No decision on Billings teacher's job as 'hostile workplace' accusations cloud school board meeting

The job status of a McKinley Elementary teacher remains in limbo after a virtual school board meeting exposed an unusual divide among Billings trustees.
Billings superintendent Greg Upham had previously recommended that trustees not to renew a contract with Monica Grimsrud, a non-tenured teacher and West High volleyball coach, effectively firing her. Trustees acted on three other non-renewal recommendations April 8, but pushed off a decision on Grimsrud.
No decision was reached at Wednesday's follow-up meeting. Trustees debated Grimsrud's actions as a teacher and the impact of a hostile workplace investigation involving McKinley principal Nicole Trahan before again delaying action.
“I don’t think that we are looking at all of the pieces here,” said trustee Russ Hall, who advocated for holding off on a decision. "I don't trust the process."
Three trustees — chairwoman Greta Besch Moen, Jennifer Hoffman, and Janna Hafer — disagreed, voting against pushing off the decision.
“If we don’t choose to back him up and take his recommendations, I think it’s hard to support our superintendent,” Hoffman said.
Montana law allows school districts to non-renew teachers' employment at the end of the school year without cause in their first three years, after which a teacher earns tenure and can no longer be terminated without cause.
Upham again emphasized that he met with building administrators to talk about reviews for non-tenured teachers, and that he felt that a hostile workplace investigation had no bearing on Grimsrud's employment recommendations.
But as trustees debated, contested accusations about both situations emerged.
Besch Moen accused Grimsrud of manipulating test score data by removing a low-scoring student from her class average scores. Hall argued that the change wasn't manipulation, as the student spent only 10 days in Grimsrud's class. Upham said that it's against district practice to remove any student data, regardless of time spent in class. No documents about the incident were provided to the public during the virtual meeting.
Hall and trustee Scott McCullough, a former local teacher's union president, cast doubt on the comprehensiveness of an investigation into Trahan, the sole administrator at McKinley. Local teachers union president Rachel Schillreff shared additional concerns about the investigation during public comment
“There are many staff members that have narratives that were not able to be told," she wrote in a comment submitted virtually for the meeting.
Upham defended the investigation as "very broad," and said that he didn't have a list of those interviewed available during the meeting.
No documents about the investigation were provided to the public during the virtual meeting. A copy of the investigation report was provided to the Gazette on Wednesday evening after a request for the document.
(For more information on the investigation, see the Gazette story, "Billings schools investigation clears principal of hostile workplace charges, but union questions report.")
Other trustees were non-committal but voted to delay the decision.
“I think that there are relevant questions on all sides of the recommendation,” said trustee Brian Yates.
Hoffman raised concerns about debating job performance for a non-cause issue.
Jeff Weldon, an attorney retained by the district, said that trustees could still request and receive information from the superintendent, and that recommendation could proceed as non-cause.
"Do you have the right to the information? Of course. But the recommendation before you is still the recommendation without cause," he said.
That's at odds with a position that his firm defended last year in a suit about public comment for non-cause non-renewals in the Canyon Creek School District.
In that suit, the district used a model policy from the Montana School Boards Association that prohibits the discussion of job performance at such hearings, including in public comment. The group's executive director, Lance Melton, defended the public comment practice last year as being part of how Montana schools deal with a “catch-22.” He cited court cases that have ruled on gray areas in Montana code, arguing that because non-tenured non-renewals are a without-cause decision, that trustees legally can’t consider job performance or hear comment relating to performance. He also said privacy laws limit what can be discussed publicly about employee performance.
The suit was settled, and Canyon Creek ended up paying almost $100,000.
Weldon did not respond to messages after the meeting. Besch Moen said that trustees would take the issue back up May 20 at 11 a.m.
