No decision yet on Billings schools reopening

Gov. Steve Bullock has put the ball in schools' court.
He extended coronavirus school closures through May 7 on Wednesday, giving schools the option of reopening after that.
Billings schools had no decision yet on what to do after that date, superintendent Greg Upham said in a Facebook Live video posted shortly after Bullock's update. He said that trustees would make a decision in the future.
He acknowledged growing frustration among parents and community members, citing emails he's received: "Please, make a decision. Somebody make a decision.”
"I wish I could be more definitive," he said. But he cautioned against making a decision too soon. Trustees had no immediate plans to set a meeting date, he said Wednesday afternoon.
Upham and Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton both told trustees Monday that they believed schools should stay closed and remote learning should continue for the rest of the school year.
Both also threw cold water on the idea that school could be held with successful social distancing measures among students. A spokeswoman for the county's United Health Command said the group was reviewing Bullock's phased reopening plan.
That plan has "considerations" for schools that included social distancing measures, cleaning procedures, class size limits, and accommodations for those with increased health risks, should they choose to reopen.
It's unclear how many Montana districts have leapfrogged Bullock's order and decided to close for the school year, but Lockwood, Browning, and Conrad have all decided to continue remote learning. A spokesman for the Office of Public Instruction said the agency isn't tracking the figure.
At least 37 states have required or recommended that schools remain closed and continue remote learning for the rest of the school year, according to Education Week.
Feedback
The often-quiet public email account for trustees received a relative flood of messages on the topic Wednesday and Tuesday showing mixed opinions.
Rose Nibbe asked trustees to close schools, recognizing that grandparents often care for young children.
"Please continue to keep the elderly safe when making your decision about reopening schools," she wrote.
Scott Palin, a teacher and coach from West High, wrote that he is "strongly in favor" of reopening school in May, and highlighted the role of spring sports.
Gail Grossman, a Riverside Middle School teacher, asked that schools remain closed.
"Of course, I worry about the progress of my students but for the sake of the health and safety of everyone involved, now is not the time to be penny-wise and pound-foolish," she wrote. "Three weeks of physical school will not really have a measurable impact on our students' overall education, especially when many families in Billings will not be sending their children back for fear of the disease."
High school graduation has been at least as hot a topic.
Cathy Puckett asked that high school try to reopen for seniors and for some sort of graduation ceremony.
"I am not criticizing the governor's order, I believe he made a wise choice, but I am begging you to think outside the box to find a way to at least let these seniors finish strong instead of going out into life feeling like their senior year just fizzled out," she wrote. "Let them have one more opportunity to walk the halls of their school as a Bear, Falcon or Bronc, see their friends and have that (closure)."
Several people acknowledged the difficulty of the decision.
"I also realize that only (half) the people are going to be happy no matter what you decide," Palin wrote. "Therefore, my family and I will support the decision you make and we will do everything in our power to make the best of a hard situation as we try to positively contribute to the West High community."
