No decision yet on Billings schools reopening

"Of course, I worry about the progress of my students but for the sake of the health and safety of everyone involved, now is not the time to be penny-wise and pound-foolish," she wrote. "Three weeks of physical school will not really have a measurable impact on our students' overall education, especially when many families in Billings will not be sending their children back for fear of the disease."

High school graduation has been at least as hot a topic.

Cathy Puckett asked that high school try to reopen for seniors and for some sort of graduation ceremony.

"I am not criticizing the governor's order, I believe he made a wise choice, but I am begging you to think outside the box to find a way to at least let these seniors finish strong instead of going out into life feeling like their senior year just fizzled out," she wrote. "Let them have one more opportunity to walk the halls of their school as a Bear, Falcon or Bronc, see their friends and have that (closure)."

Several people acknowledged the difficulty of the decision.