No explosives found: Billings police investigate bomb threat
Billings Police Bomb Squad

A Billings Police Bomb Squad truck on the corner of W 9th Street and Avenue C where the bomb squad investigated an object that looked like a possible pipe bomb but was determined to not be an explosive device in Billings on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

 MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette

Police investigated a bomb threat in midtown Billings Friday afternoon.

Officers evacuated homes after an item that looked like a bomb was located around 1 p.m. near a fence of an apartment building on Ninth Street West in between Avenue C and Avenue B, according to Billings Police Sgt. Jason Gartner.

No explosives were located and there is no threat to the public, Gartner said. The item resembled a pipe bomb, and appeared to have a timer connected to it, Gartner said. The Billings Police Bomb Squad conducted a controlled water shot, which is used to "bust" items open to locate explosives.

The squad couldn't identify what the item was, but it was collected as evidence by the department. 

The Billings Police Department and the Billings Fire Department responded to the scene.

