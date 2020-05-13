No go for gun show at Metra, county health officials say

Massie disagreed and said the gun show’s classification as a “trade show” was incorrect.

“Some of it might have been our fault in the way we presented it,” he said. “We think we’re a mall, in this instance.”

Montana is currently in Phase 1 of its reopening plan. Many retailers, restaurants and bars have been allowed to open under certain rules, and some large group gatherings have been allowed. However, it calls for Montanans to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people that don't allow social distancing.

The state has seen a steady decrease in new cases continue during its reopening, however, new cases haven't been halted and federal health officials have said that managing the pandemic will be a months-, or even years-long process.

Kjensmo was critical of what he felt was a buck-passing of sorts between local, state, and the federal government on reopening plans. He'd been calling vendors to notify them of the shutdown.

“To say they’re unhappy is an understatement," he said.

Schneeman said county health officials have been in touch with the Metra about the event; Massie said that he was hoping for a meeting with health officials “in the next couple days” about potential modifications for Metra events.