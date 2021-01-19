No happy ending for Billings' illicit massage parlors

The city license would require massage businesses to keep regular hours of operation, to keep doors unlocked during business hours, to ensure windows aren't darkened or shaded and that employees must be clothed. Additionally, if owners lie or misrepresent themselves on the license, the city would have the authority to penalize or shut them down.

"We're looking to protect those legitimate massage businesses," said Billings attorney Stephanie Baucus, who helped draft the new business license requirements.

Using civil code enforcement as opposed to a criminal investigation will help the city manage the costs of enforcement and provide a way for the city to act more quickly when a complaint about a business is made.

"It's a business license and therefore it's a code compliance issue," said city administrator Chris Kukulski.

Code enforcement in Billings is complaint-based. Enforcement officers only show up to those businesses to investigate a code violation when a city resident has lodged a complaint with the city. This helps keep the costs of enforcement down, Kukulski said. Cost has been an ongoing issue with which the city has grappled as it looked to address illicit massage businesses.