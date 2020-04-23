No injuries after armed, apparently intoxicated man protests COVID-19 shutdown at Red Lodge City Hall

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An armed and apparently intoxicated man protesting the COVID-19 shutdown at Red Lodge City Hall Wednesday night was taken to a Billings medical facility after a prolonged conversation with law enforcement during which he expressed his concerns before peacefully ending his protest, according to the Red Lodge Police Department.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

"It ended absolutely the best way it absolutely possibly could," Red Lodge Chief of Police Jason Wells said Thursday morning.

The response to the incident involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including Red Lodge Police, the Carbon County Sheriff's Office, Yellowstone County SWAT and the Montana Highway Patrol.

Carbon County Sheriff's Office Dispatch started receiving reports at about 6:30 p.m. of a man carrying a rifle and wearing a pistol walking down 11th Street in Red Lodge towards City Hall after stopping at the County Administration building, according to a press release from the Red Lodge Police Department.

"As officers responded to his location, the male told them that he was walking in peace and that he wanted to protest the shutdown due to COVID-19," the release says.