No injuries in rollover crash on I-90

A man walked away from a rollover crash Thursday night on I-90 between South Billings Boulevard and Mullowney Lane.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Toni Snelling said the man was traveling eastbound on I-90 near mile marker 446. Snelling said he swerved to miss a possible person crossing the interstate and over-corrected.

The correction put the hatchback that the man was driving in the I-90 median, and on its hood. The man was traveling alone, and Snelling said drugs and alcohol are not suspected as factors in the crash, and no injuries were reported.

Along with MHP, deputies with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response and the Billings Fire Department responded to the crash, which occurred around 7:30 Thursday night.

