No injuries reported in South Side shooting

Shots fired from at least one vehicle brought multiple officers to a South Side neighborhood Saturday night.

Billings Police Sgt. Bret Becker said nobody was hurt in the shooting, which took place on the 500 block of South 32nd Street near South Park. The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m.

The investigation is still ongoing, but Becker said that residents sitting in front of their home saw a Dodge Durango traveling south pass a northbound white Chevy Suburban. Becker said the driver of the Durango opened fire on the Suburban, and both vehicles left the area. At least five shots were fired, according to Becker.

Police caught up with the white suburban, which had visible damage from gunfire. No arrests have been made at this time, and Becker said that a search continues for the Durango, and the driver who allegedly starting firing.

Violent crime in Billings has seen an increase during the year 2020. The city has recorded 15 homicides this year, the most recent being a 30-year-old man shot dead Monday night. He was found at Broadwater Avenue near Fourth Street West, where a car ran over his body.

