There's no need to panic and hide indoors because a mountain lion was seen slinking around Billings.
But wildlife officials are concerned that the big cat was seen below the Rims, instead of sticking to the Alkali Creek corridor that's a more common habitat.
Montana State University Billings issued a public safety advisory after a mountain lion was seen at Virginia Lane and Silver Lane on Friday night, and a post in the Billings Neighborhood Watch Facebook page showed a mountain lion perched on a rock, seemingly near a residence on Valley Heights Road in the Alkali Creek area.
"There's not a clear path for the lion to move" between those areas, said Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Bob Gibson.
The lion's motivations are probably easier to understand — like most predators, its next meal is always on its mind.
"If they go all the way up Alkali Creek and eat deer, that's more difficult than going down on Virginia Lane and eating turkeys," Gibson said. Like bears, "they'll go and get dinner where it's easier."
Game wardens and wildlife managers kept tabs on the areas where the mountain lion was seen, but didn't see any additional signs of it, nor did FWP get any additional reports.
FWP recommends that people "just be aware" when letting small pets outside or when small children are outdoors, especially at night. There's no need to panic and hole up indoors.
Gibson said people should also avoid letting food sources become a backyard buffet for wildlife, no matter how urban Billings might seem.
"After you feed your dog on the deck, pick up the food. After you barbecue the ribs, pick everything up and put it away," he said. "That's our concern, if a lion, if a bear, or really any of our wild species, find food, find it easy ... then they hang around.
"Billings here is in wildlife habitat. It's really easy if you live on a nice residential street with a mowed lawn to lose sight of that," he said.
That can include unintentional food sources, like bird feeders that can attract bears as well as songbirds.
"We're not telling people don't put your bird feeders out," Gibson said. "But certainly be aware that they do attract things other than your targeted species."
Gibson said FWP saw a strong interest in the mountain lion from Billings residents, less fear than curiosity.
"People were somewhat fascinated by it, and they should be," he said. "But at the same time that is a wild animal that we don't want mixing with people."
Animals like bears, moose, and mountain lions are known to roam the outskirts of Billings, but they're seen less frequently deeper into town. Gibson said bobcat reports are somewhat common from all areas of Billings.
Wildlife officials had been monitoring a mountain lion, or lions, that had been feeding around Red Lodge this spring. That cat appears to have moved on — Gibson said FWP hasn't had any recent reports of mountain lion activity in Red Lodge.