No new COVID-19 cases among Glendive veterans home residents, testing shows

After two residents and two staff members of a Glendive long-term care facility for veterans tested positive for COVID-19 last week, subsequent testing has turned up no new positives among residents.
The cases connected to the Eastern Montana Veterans Home were announced by the Dawson County Health Department last Friday. The home is an 80-bed long-term care facility for veterans operated by the state but managed by the Glendive Medical Center. The facility is not physically connected to the medical center.
The facility has 80 beds, of which 16 are designated for veterans with dementia or Alzheimer's disease.
The outbreak was uncovered through a round of surveillance testing done at the beginning of last week, meaning the testing was not done because anyone exhibited symptoms.
The results were returned Friday, according to Glendive Medical Center CEO Parker Powell. The positive cases led to another round of testing that started Saturday and has turned up no new cases among residents, according to Powell
Powell said the home has been conducting weekly surveillance testing for several months, usually at the beginning of the week, and results typically come back toward the end of the week.
Powell did not immediately have a number for current residency but said the home is typically 80% filled.
Monday afternoon there were still no hospitalizations connected to the outbreak.
For Timber Dempewolf, the Dawson County Health Department director, the lack of new positive cases associated with the outbreak was a good sign.
"It's encouraging that we haven't had more cases, and hopefully we caught it early enough that we won't have spread," she said.
The health department had announced the outbreak in a social media post Friday. At the time, EMVH was setting up separate living situations for residents who had tested positive and those who had tested negative and was following state guidelines for a COVID-19 outbreak in a senior living facility, according to the health department's announcement.
The facility also planned to isolate those who tested positive and quarantine those who may have been exposed.
Dempewolf said community spread did not appear to be contributing to cases in Dawson County. The county had 11 active cases and 16 recovered Monday, according to Dempewolf, who said the numbers for her county on the state case mapping website were not completely accurate. Monday afternoon the state's website showed 16 active cases and 14 recovered for Dawson County.
Monday evening the county health department was monitoring more than 50 contacts related to COVID-19 cases.
The additional seven active cases in the county not tied to the veterans home don't have a common source that contact tracing has been able to uncover, according to Dempewolf. She said that at least a few cases had come from spread within families.
