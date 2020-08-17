No new COVID-19 cases among Glendive veterans home residents, testing shows

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After two residents and two staff members of a Glendive long-term care facility for veterans tested positive for COVID-19 last week, subsequent testing has turned up no new positives among residents.

The cases connected to the Eastern Montana Veterans Home were announced by the Dawson County Health Department last Friday. The home is an 80-bed long-term care facility for veterans operated by the state but managed by the Glendive Medical Center. The facility is not physically connected to the medical center.

The facility has 80 beds, of which 16 are designated for veterans with dementia or Alzheimer's disease.

The outbreak was uncovered through a round of surveillance testing done at the beginning of last week, meaning the testing was not done because anyone exhibited symptoms.

The results were returned Friday, according to Glendive Medical Center CEO Parker Powell. The positive cases led to another round of testing that started Saturday and has turned up no new cases among residents, according to Powell

Powell said the home has been conducting weekly surveillance testing for several months, usually at the beginning of the week, and results typically come back toward the end of the week.