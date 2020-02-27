No novel coronavirus cases in Montana, but Yellowstone County continues to prepare

“This was not intended to offend anybody or cause any alarm,” BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley said Thursday afternoon. “And I think largely it’s been seen like that.”

Some of the responses to the Facebook post took issue with how the post jokes about drug addiction. Wooley said he reviewed feedback and that most people appeared to understand the post was meant to be humorous and appreciated it as such.

BPD occasionally uses its Facebook page for humor in an effort to humanize the department and connect with community members, Wooley said. After questions about the recent post were raised, there were discussions among BPD leadership and the criticism will be kept in mind going forward, according to Wooley.

Multiple other law enforcement organizations in other states have published the same or similar joke over the past few days on Facebook. The BPD post had been shared 1,300 times by early Thursday evening.

Social media has enabled rumors to spread like wildfire, Felton said.