No novel coronavirus cases in Montana, but Yellowstone County continues to prepare

As of Thursday there were still no known cases of coronavirus in Montana, but health officials in Yellowstone County are preparing in the event the virus reaches here as the number of global cases continues to increase.
Earlier this week the world Health Organization encouraged countries to prepare for coronavirus on the assumption that it could be declared a pandemic, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has encouraged local health organizations to prepare to deal with it.
A unified command structure in Yellowstone County has been activated. The Unified Health Command involves communication, planning and meetings involving RiverStone Health, Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services.
The current spokesperson for UHC is Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton, the CEO and president of Riverstone Health. He said novel coronavirus should not be dismissed, but that it’s also worth maintaining perspective about the current risk it poses locally.
“It’s important to remember that we’ve got zero cases of novel coronavirus in Yellowstone County and well over 500 of confirmed influenza,” Felton said. “This is an outbreak that we definitely need to pay attention to, but there’s a lot of planning and preparation going on kind of quietly behind the scenes, which is the way it’s supposed to work.”
Work in Yellowstone County began in January and has involved reviewing plans that were already in place should Yellowstone County deal with an influenza pandemic. Certain questions, like how to deal with a high volume of patients, are key in both an influenza pandemic and a coronavirus pandemic.
A situation update issued Thursday by the World Health Organization reported 82,294 cases globally of novel coronavirus, which is abbreviated in some cases as COVID-19. Of those cases, 78,630 are reported in China, with 2,747 deaths. Outside of China, there are 3,664 cases with 57 deaths. In the United States there are 59 confirmed cases and no deaths so far. Of those cases, 42 are associated with a cruise ship.
Felton said the mortality rate appears to be between 2% and 4%. Seasonal flu kills about 0.1% of infected people.
Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The virus was first detected in China in Wuhan City in Hubei Province.
Key steps recommended by the CDC to reduce the risk of contracting coronavirus include washing hands with soap and water, covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth, staying home when sick, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces using household cleaning spray or wipes.
It’s believed that coronavirus spreads mainly from person to person within a distance of about 6 feet via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, according to the CDC. “Those droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs,” the CDC says.
You have free articles remaining.
There is no specific antiviral treatment available for coronavirus. People who think they are sick should contact their healthcare provider immediately, the CDC says.
Among the priorities for the unified command is discouraging rumors and misinformation. Felton encouraged people with questions to call RiverStone’s public health information line at 406-651-6415, rather than speculate or seek advice on social media. Felton said the information line is monitored and voicemail messages left typically get a quick response.
In some cases confusion can arise because people don’t understand what novel coronavirus is. Multiple strains of coronavirus respiratory diseases already exist and circulate. COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus for which people don’t have immunity. A vaccine remains in development.
Thursday morning, the Billings Police Department shared a joke on its Facebook page. The joke was labeled as a public service announcement saying that local meth had been contaminated with “Corona Virus.” People were encouraged to seek law enforcement help in testing their meth.
“This was not intended to offend anybody or cause any alarm,” BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley said Thursday afternoon. “And I think largely it’s been seen like that.”
Some of the responses to the Facebook post took issue with how the post jokes about drug addiction. Wooley said he reviewed feedback and that most people appeared to understand the post was meant to be humorous and appreciated it as such.
BPD occasionally uses its Facebook page for humor in an effort to humanize the department and connect with community members, Wooley said. After questions about the recent post were raised, there were discussions among BPD leadership and the criticism will be kept in mind going forward, according to Wooley.
Multiple other law enforcement organizations in other states have published the same or similar joke over the past few days on Facebook. The BPD post had been shared 1,300 times by early Thursday evening.
Social media has enabled rumors to spread like wildfire, Felton said.
“I think that's one of those examples of probably it was intended to be funny. In the current environment where people are pretty vigilant and concerned, it's one of those jokes that I think sort of fell a little flat,” Felton said. “Maybe the timing isn't very good. I don’t think there's anything malicious about it, any intent to cause panic."
In addition to trying to discourage misinformation, the unified command in Yellowstone County is tracking inventory and use of personal protection equipment used by medical professionals, including gloves and masks.
Felton said that in general local healthcare providers have a good supply that in some cases is already bolstered due to annual flu season demands.
The CDC actually recommends against people wearing face masks to protect themselves from respiratory disease. Face masks should be used by people who show symptoms of novel coronavirus, or by healthcare workers and caretakers working in close settings with people who show symptoms of novel coronavirus, according to the CDC.