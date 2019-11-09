No one was hurt in a fire that left a split-level home in Lockwood with extensive fire damage early Saturday morning.
The Lockwood Fire Department responded to the home located at 3720 Farnum Dr. at 12:30 a.m. Large flames were seen on the first and second floors of the building upon arrival, Lockwood Fire Capt. Karim Eshbaugh said Saturday evening. The fire was knocked down by 2 a.m.
The home was occupied when the fire started, but everyone was able to evacuate safely. He was unsure how many people were in the home.
Eshbaugh said that he believes the home to be a total loss, and noted that flames could be seen miles away.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Eshbaugh said.
Billings Fire Department also responded to the scene.