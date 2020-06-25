No restrictions planned for Yellowstone County after COVID-19 spike

The spike in COVID-19 across Montana, and in Yellowstone County, has put a strain on health officials in conducting contact tracing, but there will be no further restrictions implemented locally.
During a press conference at RiverStone Health Thursday, Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton asked for more vigilance on the part of residents in preventing any further spread of the virus as the state reported its largest single-day increase in cases to date.
“There is no treatment for COVID-19, so the best thing we can do is prevention,” said Felton, who is also the president and CEO of RiverStone Health.
Yellowstone County currently reports 32 active cases. In May, the county tracked 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the entire month. In contrast, June has seen 39 total cases reported, with 25 since June 20. Since June 1, surrounding counties have experienced an uptick in cases as well, with Big Horn County similarly reporting 32 active cases.
“While Yellowstone County is currently following the governor’s phased approach to reopening, he continues to make it clear that local public health officers may adopt more restrictive measures to protect the health and safety of our local counties,” Felton said.
Custer County, which confirmed its first case of the virus June 12, has since reverted back to Phase 1 conditions of Montana’s reopening plan. State officials have connected the surge in cases to an increase in testing, along with clusters of outbreaks in workplaces and close gatherings.
In the past week, Yellowstone County confirmed that a temporary resident of a nursing home tested positive for the virus. It was also announced that a member of the Montana State University Billings community had tested positive Wednesday. During that same time, the county reported its fourth death due to COVID-19, a man in his 60s.
To date, at least 139 Yellowstone County residents are known to have been infected with COVID-19.
On Thursday, Felton said the county’s Unified Health Command identified both sufficient capacity at Billings Clinic and the ability to thoroughly investigate cases under stress due to the rise in positive cases. The dashboard on UHC’s website tracks these and other indicators for the county in responding to and monitoring the spread of COVID-19.
Felton said the addition of 10 new cases Thursday has impacted the efficiency in which health officials implement contact tracing for those testing positive.
“Today, we have 32 active cases, and close contacts for each of those people range from a single person and up to 15 people…Contact tracing is also made more challenging because people are venturing out more, and finding it difficult to recall where they’ve been and who they’ve been with in the last 14 days or so,” he said.
The decision to impose further restrictions in Yellowstone County, Felton said, will be determined by a combination of case increases and how well the UHC can respond to them.
Felton said that RiverStone recently learned that 35% of COVID-19 cases in Big Horn County were asymptomatic. Yellowstone still has yet to determine its asymptomatic rate. On Saturday, RiverStone Health held a free drive-through event that ended with 463 people submitting tests that will be processed within the next week.
“If our rate is even half of that of Big Horn County, there are a lot of people unknowingly spreading the disease to their family members, their friends and their coworkers,” Felton said.
RiverStone Health will be holding a second free testing event for asymptomatic Yellowstone County residents to attend July 11 at the north parking lot of MetraPark.
With most of the cases confirmed in Yellowstone County being tallied as symptomatic, Felton urged residents to “stay the course” in limiting their contact with others, regularly washing their hands and wearing a mask inside public buildings.
“Failure to follow these simple recommendations means more sick people, increased demands on already stressed healthcare and social service systems and ultimately, more families burying their loved ones,” he said.
