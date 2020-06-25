No restrictions planned for Yellowstone County after COVID-19 spike

Felton said the addition of 10 new cases Thursday has impacted the efficiency in which health officials implement contact tracing for those testing positive.

“Today, we have 32 active cases, and close contacts for each of those people range from a single person and up to 15 people…Contact tracing is also made more challenging because people are venturing out more, and finding it difficult to recall where they’ve been and who they’ve been with in the last 14 days or so,” he said.

The decision to impose further restrictions in Yellowstone County, Felton said, will be determined by a combination of case increases and how well the UHC can respond to them.

Felton said that RiverStone recently learned that 35% of COVID-19 cases in Big Horn County were asymptomatic. Yellowstone still has yet to determine its asymptomatic rate. On Saturday, RiverStone Health held a free drive-through event that ended with 463 people submitting tests that will be processed within the next week.

“If our rate is even half of that of Big Horn County, there are a lot of people unknowingly spreading the disease to their family members, their friends and their coworkers,” Felton said.